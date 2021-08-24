Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Akhil Akkineni’s busy schedule costs him a film with father Nagarjuna

Nagarujna (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Akhil Akkineni was supposed to share screen space with his father, superstar Nagarjuna. However, the young actor could not commit his dates to the film, which led Nagarjuna to approach his elder son Naga Chaitanya.

Akhil Akkineni was approached to play a pivotal part in the upcoming Telugu-language film Bangarraju. Nagarjuna wanted him to play the said role but since the young actor is already busy with his other projects, he could not give his dates. It is then Nagarjuna changed his mind and immediately roped in Naga Chaitanya for the film.

Bangarraju was officially launched on Friday with a customary pooja. Kalyan Krishna Kurasla is directing the high-profile film, while Akkineni Nagarjuna himself produces it under his home banner Annapurna Studios Private Limited. Reports are doing the rounds that Naga Chaitanya will be undergoing extensive training to play his part, and will be sporting a unique look.

In addition to Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, Bangarraju also features Krithi Shetty as the female lead. For the unversed, the upcoming film is a prequel to Nagarjuna’s supernatural drama Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016), which featured Ramya Krishna and Lavanya Tripathi as female leads. It is unclear whether the two actresses will return to feature in the sequel or not.

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni is presently waiting for the release of his much-awaited film Most Eligible Bachelor. Directed by Bhaskar, the film features Pooja Hegde as his love interest. The actor also headlines Surender Reddy’s next directorial Agent. The spy thriller is set to enter cinemas on 24th December, 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

