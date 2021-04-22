Trending Now

Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India set to premiere on August 15


Ajay Devgn (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Ajay Devgn (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

It has been close to a year since Disney+ Hotstar announced the titles of the films it had acquired for a direct-to-digital premiere on the streaming service. While such films as Dil Bechara, Lootcase, Khuda Haafiz, Sadak 2, and Laxmii have already premiered on the streamer, all eyes are now set on Bhuj: The Pride Of India, starring superstar Ajay Devgn in the lead role. It will be the final film of the line-up that Disney+ Hotstar had announced last year.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is a war drama, set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Devgn plays IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from a local village.

The latest we hear that the makers and Disney+ Hotstar are planning to drop the film on 15th August, 2021, on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. A source in the know tells a publication, “The producers and Disney+ Hotstar team have decided to release Bhuj: The Pride Of India on Independence Day 2021. They feel that this is an apt time to bring this film to the audiences as it deals with a fascinating chapter of Indian history. The makers are hoping that the patriotic flavour and Ajay Devgn’s presence would surely get them record streams.”

In addition to Ajay Devgn, Bhuj: The Pride Of India also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Pranitha Subhash, Nora Fatehi, and Ammy Virk in significant characters. Television director Abhishek Dudhaiya is making his feature film debut with the upcoming film. T-Series Films has produced the highly anticipated film in collaboration with Select Media Holdings LLP.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.











Most Popular

Covaxin neutralises double mutant strain found in India, says research body ICMR

Vaccine uptake among all ethnic minorities tripled in the UK, says Dr Nikki Kanani

Sardar Ka Grandson trailer: This Arjun Kapoor starrer looks like a perfect family entertainer

India's Covid-19 surge and the new variant: what we know

Quitting the Great Game



>

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×