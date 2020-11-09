Ajay Devgn signs a five-film deal with Amazon Prime Video?

By: Mohnish Singh







Ajay Devgn is undoubtedly one of the finest actors that Bollywood has produced. The award-winning actor has been entertaining audiences for close to three decades now. Over the period, Devgn has consolidated his position as a bankable star by delivering back to back hit and superhit films at the box-office.

The latest we hear that Ajay Devgn is venturing into digital space. Yes, you read that absolutely right! Buzz has it that the National Film Award-winning actor is stepping into the web space by signing a whopping five-film deal with streaming media giant, Amazon Prime Video.

A source in the know informs an Indian publication, “Ajay’s slate is promising and he was being chased by multiple giants for a deal and it is eventually Amazon that has bagged his slate of releases. His deal in monetary terms per film is the second-highest of all time after Salman Khan, who also has a deal with Amazon Prime.”







The source goes on to add, “The Star Network, particularly on the satellite front, made a lot of money from Ajay Devgn films, which played a significant role in pushing up his market value. While a digital deal has been locked and signed, he is on the verge of closing his satellite deal too with a leading channel, the details of which have been kept under wraps.”

The source concludes by saying that the deal with Amazon Prime Video will have no impact on Devgn’s digital debut with a web-series, Luther, for Hotstar. “Luther is in his kitty and will take off next year, irrespective of the digital deal with Amazon,” the source signs off.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is presently waiting for the direct-to-digital release of his next film Bhuj: The Pride of India.







