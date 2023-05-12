Website Logo
  • Friday, May 12, 2023
Ajay Devgn onboards Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller film

Ajay will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor’s next film Maidaan which is all set to hit the theatres on June 23.

Ajay Devgn (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is set to star in director Vikas Bahl’s next supernatural thriller film. The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared announced the news and wrote.

The film will be produced by the Drishyam 2 makers Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat, and Ajay himself under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

It is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers will be unravelling more information about the film in the near future.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor’s next film Maidaan which is all set to hit the theatres on June 23.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Maidaan is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay is essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Apart from that, he also has director Neeraj Pandey’s next Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha opposite actor Tabu and Rohit Shetty’s next Singham Again opposite Deepika Padukone.

Eastern Eye

