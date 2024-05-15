Aishwarya Rai to Kiara Advani: Indian celebs set to shine at Cannes 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Cannes Film Festival, an illustrious event synonymous with glitz, glamour, and cinematic excellence, has once again rolled out the red carpet for the global film fraternity. And this year, the Indian contingent is set to make waves with a stellar lineup of Bollywood’s finest, including the enchanting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the vivacious Kiara Advani, the elegant Aditi Rao Hydari, the mesmerizing Sobhita Dhulipala, and the talented Mrunal Thakur.

Renowned for its celebration of cinematic artistry, the Cannes Film Festival serves as a platform for filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals to showcase their work to a global audience. But beyond the screenings and premieres, it is the fashion spectacle on the famed red carpet that often steals the spotlight, and this year promises to be no different with these Bollywood divas in attendance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran, is set to grace the red carpet once again in 2024. Known for her breathtaking appearances and impeccable fashion sense, all eyes will be on Aishwarya as she brings her signature elegance to the prestigious festival.

Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood’s brightest talents, is gearing up for her Cannes debut in 2024. With her fresh charm and versatile acting skills, Kiara is expected to make a lasting impression on the international stage, showcasing her unique blend of style and talent. She is set to grace the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her classic beauty and graceful demeanour, is set to exude timeless elegance at Cannes 2024. With her poised presence and impeccable fashion choices, Aditi is sure to captivate audiences and photographers alike on the iconic red carpet. She has previously walked the Cannes red carpet in 2022 & 2023.

Sobhita Dhulipala: Sobhita Dhulipala, the epitome of experimental style, is ready to make her Cannes debut and set the red carpet ablaze with her fashion statements. Known for her fearless approach to fashion and trendsetting looks, Sobhita is expected to push the boundaries of conventional red-carpet glamour with her daring choices.

Mrunal Thakur: Mrunal Thakur, with her infectious energy and undeniable talent, is set to bring her signature charm to Cannes 2024. Whether it’s her chic ensembles or her magnetic presence, Mrunal is poised to shine bright as she represents the new wave of Bollywood talent on the global stage.

Diipa Khosla: Diipa Khosla, the multifaceted entrepreneur and international style icon, is all set to make waves at Cannes 2024. With her innovative approach to fashion and business, Diipa will not only dazzle on the red carpet but also inspire with her entrepreneurial spirit, showcasing the power of Bollywood beyond the silver screen.