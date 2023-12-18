Website Logo
  • Monday, December 18, 2023
‘AI can’t mimic our creativity’: Anoushka Shankar

She also talked about how mental health awareness is important for artists.

Anoushka Shankar (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Grammy-nominated composer and sitarist Anoushka Shankar, who is set to begin her India tour soon, said she is yet to use AI to create something but she does not believe it can ‘mimic our creativity’.

“I don’t think in any way, at least right now, AI can mimic our creativity. It can regurgitate permutations of what has already come before. It can enhance what we do, as a tool, but it can’t replace the energy of being in a live room with a live artiste and hearing their soul and their music,” she said.

The 42-year-old added that she has been very conflicted when it comes to recreating music and voices of people who are no longer with us through AI.

“Maybe 10-15 years down the line, it will become a normal part of being an artiste. But it’s unfair for artistes who didn’t get a chance to do that,” she added. “There are so many incredible musicians out there trying to make a career. It’s unfair for them to be overshadowed by holographic shows or AI of deceased people. It can be visually fascinating, but other generations should be given a chance.”

Talking about how mental health awareness is important for artists, Shankar said, “Touring can be a very solitary experience. It’s not an easy task to manage the pressures of being creative and simultaneously having to manage business. I realised I am a healthier and happier person when I put my phone down at nine o’clock every night.”

She further added, “Our brains are designed to do one thing at a time, and our bodies are meant to follow seasons, light, and weather. We don’t always realise the impact of our modern lifestyles on our system, and how stress creeps in. That’s exactly why boundaries are important.”

