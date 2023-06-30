Anoushka Shankar announces the release of new single ‘Stolen Moments’

It marks Shankar’s first new music since 2022’s standalone single “In Her Name”, which commemorated the tenth anniversary of the gang rape in Delhi of Jyoti Singh Pandey.

Anoushka Shankar (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Globally acclaimed sitar player, producer, and composer Anoushka Shankar has announced a new mini-album Chapter I: Forever, For Now, and the release of the single “Stolen Moments”.

“Today marks the release of my new song Stolen Moments! It’s about finding peace in the smallest moments. This brings me to a fullness of presence and connection, and I hope that even in some small way this music can help you do the same,” Shankar wrote on Twitter.

Chapter I: Forever, For Now will be released in October on Nils Frahm’s LEITER label and features production from Arooj Aftab.

She describes working with Aftab on the release, “I’d always thought she was brilliant, and working together on ‘Udhero Na’ confirmed our collaborative chemistry. I love the genre-fluid world she creates with thoughtful arrangements and sonic spaces. It’s something I also value in my own work, but she does it differently. I was really drawn to that different voice, that different colour.”

The mini-album follows Between Us…, Shankar’s live album recorded with Jules Buckley and the Metropole Orkest which went on to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Global Album in 2023. It is the first chapter in a trilogy of releases that Shankar will be writing and releasing between tours.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!