After Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise drops last name

Suri now goes by Suri Noelle, according to her graduation ceremony pamphlet, reported Page Six.

US actress Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh, Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri Cruise, has reportedly removed her surname.

Suri recently graduated high school. In photos and video obtained by the publication, Suri could be seen ringing in the milestone moment by snapping pics with her mother Katie Holmes, and a friend in New York City, where she resides.

Suri, 18, looked thrilled as she posed with Holmes, 45, for photos outside a brick building before heading into the United Palace Theatre, located in the Washington Heights neighbourhood of Manhattan.

Her father Tom Cruise was absent from the event.

Suri and Tom’s relationship has been estranged for most of her life. Cruise was recently snapped attending pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London.

Suri is Holmes’ only child. Since the Dawson Creek star’s split from Tom in 2012, she has not remarried.

