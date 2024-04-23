  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Suri Cruise celebrates her 18th birthday in NYC

Suri was spotted walking around New York City with a friend. She was also clicked buying some flowers from a local flower shop.

US actress Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood A-listers Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is legally an adult now. On Thursday, Suri celebrated her 18th birthday in New York City while her estranged father, Tom Cruise, 61, was busy on a film set in London.

Suri was spotted walking around New York City with a friend. She was also clicked buying some flowers from a local flower shop.

The teen, who has maintained a relatively private life so far, looked her best on her birthday. She wore baggy jeans with a satin cropped top and an oversize denim jacket.

She carried a blue backpack on one shoulder and was holding a frilly pink umbrella.

As per media reports, Cruise has not had a close relationship with Suri since he and Holmes ended their marriage in 2012 when court documents showed that Holmes filed for divorce “to protect” Suri from Scientology.

It is believed that Suri’s 18th birthday has officially cut all remaining ties with Tom on paper. Now the actor will no longer be required to pay child support to Katie, a sum that reportedly amounted to $400,000 a year.

“Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer. He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything,” ‘ one source told DailyMail.com. “She feels that she has one parent and that is her mother.”

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Top 5 must-watch films starring Dev Patel
NEWS
Academy changes rules for 2025 Oscars ceremony
NEWS
‘Biggest moment of my life’: Usha Uthup on receiving Padma Bhushan
NEWS
Romesh Ranganathan finishes London Marathon in six hours
NEWS
Rajinikanth’s 171st film titled ‘Coolie’
Entertainment
‘Felt very self-critical, had mom-guilt’: Alia Bhatt opens up about mental health struggles
NEWS
Christ’s College Cambridge to host 1st edition of Khushwant Singh LitFest
NEWS
Mithun Chakraborty receives India’s third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan
NEWS
Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media announces superhero graphic novel ‘Minnal Murali’
NEWS
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judges in tears as 8-year-old Ravi battling brain tumour gets…
Entertainment
Sid Sriram becomes first South Indian artist to perform at Coachella
NEWS
Victoria Beckham dances with fellow Spice Girls on 50th birthday bash

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW