Suri Cruise celebrates her 18th birthday in NYC

US actress Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood A-listers Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is legally an adult now. On Thursday, Suri celebrated her 18th birthday in New York City while her estranged father, Tom Cruise, 61, was busy on a film set in London.

Suri was spotted walking around New York City with a friend. She was also clicked buying some flowers from a local flower shop.

The teen, who has maintained a relatively private life so far, looked her best on her birthday. She wore baggy jeans with a satin cropped top and an oversize denim jacket.

She carried a blue backpack on one shoulder and was holding a frilly pink umbrella.

As per media reports, Cruise has not had a close relationship with Suri since he and Holmes ended their marriage in 2012 when court documents showed that Holmes filed for divorce “to protect” Suri from Scientology.

It is believed that Suri’s 18th birthday has officially cut all remaining ties with Tom on paper. Now the actor will no longer be required to pay child support to Katie, a sum that reportedly amounted to $400,000 a year.

“Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer. He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything,” ‘ one source told DailyMail.com. “She feels that she has one parent and that is her mother.”