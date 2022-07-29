Adnan Sami opens up on his body transformation: ‘going up on the scales’

The singer said that his struggle with weight has been a lifelong struggle.

Adnan Sami

By: Mohnish Singh

Recently, singer Adnan Sami’s pictures went viral on all popular social networks where he is seen in a much leaner avatar. People who have followed the singer over the years would agree that he has undergone a massive body transformation. His journey from fat to fit is nothing but inspiring for everyone.

Sami has always been very open about the various struggles he faced with obesity. About losing weight, he has said that he keeps “yo-yoing, going up on the scales.”

He said that his struggle with weight has been a lifelong struggle. “I have, for the longest period, had issues with my weight, and it has been a lifelong struggle. I keep, for lack of a better word, yo-yoing, going up on the scales. The first time I lost a tremendous amount of weight was around 2007-2008. Then, I kept putting on and losing weight. It’s a part of life. This time, too, it was a typical occasion when I had lost some weight,” the singer told an Indian publication.

If reports are to be believed, Sami who earlier weighed around 230kg now weighs in between 75-80kg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saregama India (@saregama_official)

On being asked how he lost so much weight, the singer shared, “I just had a rigorous diet, controlled my intake of food and very particular about what I was eating. Sometimes, when people ask, I laugh and say, ‘It’s a see-food diet’. I also play squash, which is intense.”

The singer had dropped a slew of pictures of himself with his family while they were holidaying on a beach in the Maldives. His pictures went viral leaving fans pleasantly surprised by his new avatar. Netizens lauded the singer for prioritising his health.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.