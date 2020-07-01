Aditya Roy Kapur walks out of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2?

After delivering such blockbusters as Aashiqui 2 (2013) and Malang (2020), actor Aditya Roy Kapur and filmmaker Mohit Suri were psyched up about reuniting for their hat-trick film Ek Villain 2. Kapur was set to play the parallel lead in the film along with John Abraham. Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria were locked to play the female leads. But if a fresh report published by a leading entertainment portal is to be believed, there is going to be a reshuffle in the casting of the film.

According to the report, Aditya Roy Kapur has walked out of the hugely anticipated project due to some creative issues with Suri. “Aditya is no more a part of the action thriller. He has opted out of Ek Villain 2,” a source in the know informs the publication.

The source goes on to add, “When Aditya was offered the part, he was extremely kicked about his role and the way Mohit has mounted the action set pieces in the film. It was even bigger than the way he devised the same for Malang. But in the last few weeks, Mohit and Adi were continuously having creative differences on the script and his role. There was a mutual decision taken by both of them where they finally decided to go ahead with the film, without Adi. There is no bad blood between the two. They both share a great relationship and parted ways on this film on an amicable note.”

The makers are currently looking for another actor to fill Kapur’s shoes. An official announcement could be made soon.

