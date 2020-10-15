Adipurush set to be the first mega-budget Indian film after Covid crisis

By: Mohnish Singh







Though the entire Indian film industry is currently going through a rough phase due to the Coronavirus pandemic and several other issues, film enthusiasts are hopeful for it to bounce back soon.

With several films hitting the shooting floors once again after the lockdown and the announcement of some high-profile movies over the past few weeks, everyone is taking it as a propitious sign that the industry is indeed going to have a great period ahead.

Starring pan-India star Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles, Adipurush is one of those recently announced projects which caught everyone’s attention. To be directed by Om Raut, who shot to fame by delivering the biggest hit of the year in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), Adipurush is a mythological epic film where Prabhas plays the role of Lord Rama while Saif Ali Khan turns antagonist Lankesh. Ajay Devgn will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva.







The mythological drama, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films, is being touted as the costliest Indian film to be made after the Coronavirus crisis. According to reports, the makers have set aside a whooping budget of ₹400 crore (4000 million) just for the production of the big-ticket project.

A source close to the development informs an entertainment portal, “While many are slashing down budgets and cost of production, Om and Bhushan are dreaming big with Adipurush. It will be the biggest Indian film to release in theatres post-Covid-19. It will have a lot of VFX work involved and a technique never seen before in Indian films. They are planning to mount it on a lavish scale and a whopping budget of ₹350-400 crore (3500-4000 million) is set just for the shoot and production of Adipurush.”

