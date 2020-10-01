Adil Hussain wins Best Actor award at Indo-German Film Week for Pareeksha and Nirvana Inn

Well-known actor Adil Hussain, who has several critically-acclaimed performances to his credit, has won the Best Actor award at the Indo German Film Week in Berlin. The actor bagged the prestigious award for delivering powerful performances in two of his films – Pareeksha and Nirvana Inn.







The Prakash Jha directorial Pareeksha, which recently premiered on streaming media platform ZEE5 to great reviews, features Hussain in the role of a rickshaw-puller called Buchchi Paswan who is ready to go all out to ensure that his child gets the best education possible. Nirvana Inn, which is helmed by Vijay Jayapal, is yet to reach the audience.

Sharing the news of his win on his Twitter handle, Adil Hussain wrote, “Thrilled to have received the Best Actor Award for the role of Buchchi Paswan in Pareeksha at the Indo German Film Week in Berlin last night. Thank you for this recognition. I share this award with dearest Prakash Jha. And, of course, with the entire team.”

In another tweet, the actor added, “The award for Best Actor at the Indo German Film Week, Berlin last night is for my two roles as Buchchi and Jogi in Pareeksha and Nirvana Inn. Director Prakash Jha and Vijay Jayapal, I am sorry that I hadn’t mentioned both films in the earlier tweet.”







Talking about Adil Hussain’s performance in Pareeksha, director Prakash Jha had earlier said in an interview, “In terms of creativity, Adil brings a lot to the table. I do not work with a hard-set rule. We held workshops so that we build upon what we have. Each artist on sets brings his own creative inputs – Adil, Priyanka, Shubham, and everyone else. The final output is something with everyone’s insight. Adil is a sensitive actor and I enjoyed working with all of them.”

