Abhishek Bachchan reteams with John Abraham to headline Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

According to reports, Abhishek Bachchan has joined forces with John Abraham to topline the Hindi remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020). If the news is indeed true, the remake will mark the reunion of the two actors who last worked together on Dharma Productions’ much-loved comic-caper Dostana (2008) some 13 years ago.

For the uninitiated, Abraham acquired the Hindi remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum in March last year and announced that he would bankroll the project under his production house JA Entertainment once the Coronavirus situation gets better in India.

The original film starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon in title roles. Soon after Abraham announced his plans to remake the film in Hindi, a lot of people in showbiz wondered who would agree to star in a two-hero project. Looks like the actor-turned-producer has finally got his friend Abhishek Bachchan on board.







Spilling more beans, a source close to the development tells an online publication, “John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan have been trying to collaborate on a film again ever since the release of Dostana. However, nothing really materialized. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is finally a quintessential two-hero film that does justice to their persona and gives equal standing to both John and Abhishek. They have started a conversation on the film and the paperwork should be done soon.”

Ayyappanum Koshiyum hit the marquee in 2020, weeks before India went into a complete lockdown in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. After its huge success in Malayalam, many filmmakers from across the country queued up to buy its remake rights. The Telugu remake of the film recently began production in Hyderabad, with Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati playing the lead roles.

