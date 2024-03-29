  • Friday, March 29, 2024
Abhay Deol-PIA come together for Follow the Toad

Directed by filmmaker Joe Sill, the video was filmed in just one day.

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Abhay Deol teams up with rising international EDM artist PIA for the captivating music video titled ‘Follow the Toad.’ Directed by filmmaker Joe Sill, the video was filmed in just one day. Using advanced production techniques, the stunning video transports viewers to a mysterious and ancient world where the timeless conflict between good and evil unfolds.

“With ‘Follow the Toad,’ using Unreal Engine technology made all the difference. It helped me dive into a virtual world, making it feel real and easy to interact with. That’s how we brought this amazing video to life!” says Abhay Deol.

Drawing inspiration from classic adventure tales like Indiana Jones and fantastical landscapes akin to The Lord of the Rings, Joe Sill’s direction adds a unique cinematic touch to the music video. Joe shares, “We shot the whole film in a single day, using an LED volume stage wall to project these medieval and fantastical environments we built and capture Abhay and PIA and all of their actions in front of them. We then photo-scanned them to create 3D digital doubles of them and relied on them using motion capture to perform the rest of the actions in CG. By using virtual production and building these virtual environments in Unreal Engine, we were able to take our characters to these entirely fictitious and larger-than-life places.”

PIA, who previously featured in music videos alongside a Japanese rockstar, has now embarked on her debut solo project with ‘Follow the Toad’. “As my first solo project, both in terms of film & music, it was a surreal experience. I wanted to create bite-sized cinema with cinematic music that pushed genre-defining boundaries and blended so many worlds together, all while playing a character,” she enthuses.

