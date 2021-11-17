Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 464,153
Total Cases 34,466,598
Today's Fatalities 301
Today's Cases 10,197
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 464,153
Total Cases 34,466,598
Today's Fatalities 301
Today's Cases 10,197

Entertainment

Abhay Deol and Karan Deol’s Velle to arrive on December 10

Abhay Deol (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol’s next film Velle is set to release theatrically on December 10, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The upcoming film also features Deol’s nephew, Karan Deol, in the lead role. The newcomer made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), which was directed by his superstar father Sunny Deol.

Produced by Ajay Devgn under his production house Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Velle is the crime-comedy directed by debutante Deven Munjal. The film is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu film Brochevarevarura.

Ajay Devgn Ffilms launched the official poster of Velle, featuring Karan Deol in a never-seen-before comical avatar, and the release date on their official Twitter account. The makers also said that the trailer will be unveiled on Thursday.

Har Velle Ka Din Aata Hai. Velle trailer out tomorrow, 12 noon,” the tweet read.

Abhay, 45, was last seen in Disney’s Spin, which released on August 13 in the US. Apart from Velle, Karan also stars in Apne 2, alongside his grandfather Dharmendra, uncle Bobby Deol, and father Sunny Deol.

The young actor plays the role of a boxer in the film. He has been training in boxing for several months now in order to do complete justice to his character in the film. Apne 2 is expected to get off the ground in 2022. It is an Anil Sharma directorial.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor’s Bull to enter theatres in April 2023
Entertainment
Saqib Pandor’s short film Gupt Gyaan to premiere on Amazon miniTV
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji: If you aren’t greedy for adulation, you can’t be a true actor
Entertainment
Here’s why Sanjay Leela Bhansali agreed to postpone Gangubai Kathiawadi for RRR
Entertainment
Karan Johar excited to judge Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan on Colors
FILM
‘Love and humour are the best means to get through difficult times’
FILM
Hollywood success stories of south Asian stars
TELEVISION
‘I want to be first preference to play roles with substance’
Entertainment
Abhimanyu Dassani: I have been in a long-distance relationship (Exclusive)
Entertainment
Karan Johar is all set to announce an action franchise
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty reveals Sidharth Malhotra is not yet finalised for his cop series
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed disgusted by Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shahid Kapoor’s Bull to enter theatres in April 2023
Saqib Pandor’s short film Gupt Gyaan to premiere on Amazon…
Rani Mukerji: If you aren’t greedy for adulation, you can’t…
Abhay Deol and Karan Deol’s Velle to arrive on December…
Here’s why Sanjay Leela Bhansali agreed to postpone Gangubai Kathiawadi…
Karan Johar excited to judge Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE