Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actor Narayani Shastri tests positive for coronavirus

By: Mohnish Singh







After Rupali Ganguly from Anupama, yet another actress from one of Star Plus' popular shows has tested positive for the coronavirus.

We are talking about renowned television actress Narayani Shastri who is the latest celebrity from the tinsel town of television to have contracted the virus. Shastri plays a pivotal role in Star Plus’ recently launched show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.

Right after her Covid-19 diagnosis, producer Sonali Jaffar from Full House Media Private Limited released a statement and confirmed the same.







The statement read: “Actor Narayani Shastri, who is an integral part of the TV show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. She is receiving medical attention and is home quarantined at the moment. Immediately thereupon the entire cast and crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, produced by Full House Media Private Limited, hit the airwaves on March 2, 2021. The show received a positive response from the audience and has been performing well on the TRP chart since.

In addition to Narayani Shastri, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha also features Vijayendra Kumeria and Richa Rathore in central characters. Shastri is also known for such successful shows as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mamta, Piya Ka Ghar, and Namak Haraam to name just a few.







