Website Logo
  • Friday, March 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha strikes a cord with audience months after release

Taking to social media, netizens have showered an enormous amount of love on the film and Aamir Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha poster (Photo from Aamir Khan’s Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which hit screens last year, is finally getting the due it deserves.

Aamir Khan, being the master of looping in heart connections between the film and the audience, is getting the credit that went unrewarded when the movie hit the theatres in 2022.

But the truth is that Laal Singh Chaddha is one of those films which silently strikes cords with the audience, and the latest social media trend is proof of it.

Laal Singh Chaddha is currently topping the trends with the hashtag #MyBestFilms and there is no doubt about the film is finally finding its true audience.

Taking to social media, netizens have showered an enormous amount of love on the film and the superstar Aamir Khan himself.

A user writes “Laal Singh Chaddha is my best film. I have watched this amazing movie. #MyBestFilm.”

Another fan writes, “Wonderful, this is more than I expected. I have literally watched Lal Singh Chadda more than three times and it really feels that this is a Masterpiece for sure #MyBestFilm”.

Another one writes, “My heart is so full after watching Lal Singh Chadda revolt this on TV and had no regrets on watching it again
#MyBestFilm”

“You consistently bring your all and I truly appreciate that. I have literally watched Lal Singh Chadda more than three times and it really feels that this is a Masterpiece for sure #MyBestFilm,” says another.

A fan writes, “You definitely need to watch this awesome movie I really like it #MyBestFilm”

The audience is loving Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT and has showered a lot of love on the film.

Aamir Khan has touched the hearts of the audience with utmost fineness and has managed to connect with each one of them deeply.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shraddha keeps her promise by celebrating her birthday with media in a special way
Entertainment
Deepika set to present award at the Oscars 2023
Entertainment
Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao’s Sri to debut in September
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee opens up about a ‘passing suicidal thought’ during depressive period 
Entertainment
Tigerians hail superstar on his birthday- #NoOneLikeTiger trends on social media platforms
Entertainment
Several facets to my personality that I’d like to show: Kapil on his…
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar’s social media feed takes a black and white…
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan reteams with Bhushan Kumar and Anees Bazmee for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan to star in courtroom thriller Section 84
Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri honoured with GIFA Golden Awards by Gujarat CM
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone on how she and Shah Rukh Khan weathered Pathaan controversies: ‘It…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW