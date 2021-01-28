Aamir Khan puts Laal Singh Chaddha schedule on hold to shoot a dance number for friend’s directorial debut

By: Mohnish Singh







A friend in need is a friend indeed, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan proved the proverb right by putting the ongoing schedule of his high-profile film Laal Singh Chaddha on hold to shoot a special dance number for his actor friend Amin Hajee’s yet-to-be-titled directorial debut. According to media reports, Khan will share the screen space with Elli AvRram in the song.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know tells a publication, “When Amin told Aamir about turning to direction with a psychological thriller, the actor was thrilled. He agreed to make a special appearance in the project, in a heartbeat. Over the next five days, Aamir will be shooting for the song with Elli Avram at a Jaipur studio, where a huge set has been created. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the number will be composed by Bosco and Caesar.”

Khan and Hajee’s friendship goes back a long way. The two have been friends for over two decades. Hajee even featured in Khan’s two notable films, Lagaan (2001) and Mangal Pandey (2005).







In a time when a lot of people do not have enough time even for their families, Khan has surprised everyone by putting his own film’s shoot on hold and prioritise his longtime friend’s debut project.

So far, not much else has been revealed about Amin Hajee’s forthcoming film, apart from its lead cast which includes Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. More details are expected to arrive soon.

In other news, Aamir Khan is reportedly in talks with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) director RS Prasanna for a sports film. The superstar is expected to take the final decision on the untitled project after completing Laal Singh Chaddha.







