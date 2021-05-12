Aamir Khan hires War action director to shoot war sequences for Laal Singh Chaddha

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has roped in action choreographer Parvez Shaikh to direct an elaborate war sequence for his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Shaikh has previously worked on Yash Raj Films’ War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Apart from its taut screenplay, excellent performances and breathtaking cinematography, the Siddharth Anand directorial also received praises for its sleek action choreography. War was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

An entertainment portal reports that the team of Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to fly down to Ladakh to shoot the high-octane war sequence. Parvez Shaikh will also be joining the crew in Ladakh.

While most of the film has been shot, a few portions were outstanding due to the coronavirus pandemic in India. Khan wanted to shoot these war sequences in Ladakh last year. However, the team decided against going ahead with the shoot in light of the India-China military standoff in the Galwan valley.

Aamir Khan was recently in Kargil where he was doing a recce to carry out the shoot. “Aamir handpicked a four-member team who flew down to Ladakh with him. The possibility of creating a set in Mumbai was out of the question as the actor was certain that the war sequences will look grand only when filmed in real locations. After Aamir zeroes in on the locations, the shoot will be conducted with a minimal crew in the coming months,” a source had earlier informed the same publication.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in significant roles, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994), starring Tom Hanks.

The film, directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar (2017) fame, is set to enter theatres on Christmas 2021.

