Aamir Khan’s grey hair at 61 sparks attention as he reveals why he ditched the dye

Highlights

Aamir Khan appeared at an event in Mumbai with a natural salt-and-pepper hairstyle

The 61-year-old actor revealed that he has stopped dyeing his hair because he had become bored of it

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai joked that the new look could be connected to Aamir’s next character

Aamir also addressed questions about Andaz Apna Apna 2 and the reported Lal Amarnath biopic Lalkaar

Aamir Khan has caught attention with his latest appearance after stepping out with a natural salt-and-pepper hairstyle. The 61-year-old actor appeared at the Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026 in Mumbai, where he explained why he has stopped dyeing his hair.

During a panel discussion with filmmaker Subhash Ghai, Aamir was asked about his new look. Rather than suggesting it was for an upcoming project, the actor gave a simple explanation. He said he had stopped dyeing his hair because he had become bored of doing it.

The change prompted Ghai to joke that Aamir’s appearance could still be linked to a new role, suggesting that the actor often studies a character before making changes to his appearance.

Aamir addresses his changing look

Aamir has become known for making significant physical changes for his film roles, which made his natural grey hair an immediate talking point.

However, he made it clear that there was no specific character behind this particular change. His decision was simply about stepping away from regularly dyeing his hair and embracing his natural appearance.

Pictures and videos from the event quickly circulated online, with fans reacting to the actor’s salt-and-pepper look and reflecting on his changing appearance over the years.

What Aamir said about Andaz Apna Apna 2

Aamir was also asked about Andaz Apna Apna 2, the sequel to the 1994 cult comedy that originally starred him alongside Salman Khan.

The actor said he is also looking forward to the sequel, although he did not provide further details about his involvement.

He was more cautious when asked about filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s reported Lal Amarnath biopic Lalkaar. Aamir said he would only discuss the project once there is an official announcement, explaining that films go through a process and that it is better to speak when everything is final.

Aamir avoids Sanjay Dutt question

The actor was also asked about the backlash surrounding Sanjay Dutt’s recent comments about there being “no peace in India” for him.

Aamir chose not to respond and shook his head when the question was raised.

For now, however, it was Aamir’s natural grey hair that became the biggest talking point from the event, offering a glimpse of the actor embracing a look that requires no character transformation at all.