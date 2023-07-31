‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ to arrive on ZEE5 on Aug 11

The Kashmir Files Unreported consists of the research, archival footage and interviews Agnihotri did for his 2022 movie The Kashmir Files.

The Kashmir Files Unreported Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ to arrive on ZEE5 on Aug 11

The non-fiction series The Kashmir Files Unreported, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will start streaming on ZEE5 from August 11.

ZEE5 announced the premiere date of the show on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Still can’t get over the horrors of #TheKashmirFiles? What if…that was just the beginning of the whole story! Get ready, because @vivekagnihotri is back with #TheKashmirFilesUnreported, premiering 11th August only on #ZEE5,” the streamer said in the tweet.

The Kashmir Files Unreported consists of the research, archival footage and interviews Agnihotri did for his 2022 movie The Kashmir Files, the director had previously said.

According to the makers, the seven-part series delves into the “historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details, encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes, and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s”.

The Kashmir Files Unreported features conversations with historians, experts, real-life victims, and their families, they had said.

The upcoming show is produced by Agnihotri and his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi’s banner IamBuddha Entertainment and Media LLP.