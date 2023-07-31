Website Logo
  • Monday, July 31, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ to arrive on ZEE5 on Aug 11

The Kashmir Files Unreported consists of the research, archival footage and interviews Agnihotri did for his 2022 movie The Kashmir Files.

The Kashmir Files Unreported Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ to arrive on ZEE5 on Aug 11

The non-fiction series The Kashmir Files Unreported, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will start streaming on ZEE5 from August 11.

ZEE5 announced the premiere date of the show on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Still can’t get over the horrors of #TheKashmirFiles? What if…that was just the beginning of the whole story! Get ready, because @vivekagnihotri is back with #TheKashmirFilesUnreported, premiering 11th August only on #ZEE5,” the streamer said in the tweet.

The Kashmir Files Unreported consists of the research, archival footage and interviews Agnihotri did for his 2022 movie The Kashmir Files, the director had previously said.

According to the makers, the seven-part series delves into the “historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details, encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes, and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s”.

The Kashmir Files Unreported features conversations with historians, experts, real-life victims, and their families, they had said.

The upcoming show is produced by Agnihotri and his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi’s banner IamBuddha Entertainment and Media LLP.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shabana Azmi to hoist Indian flag at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
Sushmita Sen’s series ‘Taali’ to release on JioCinema
Entertainment
Birthday Special: Revisit some of Sanjay Dutt’s best performances
Entertainment
‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ set for world premiere at IFFM 2023
Entertainment
‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Review: Impressive cast and deft direction compensate for some…
Entertainment
‘Gadar 2’: Everything you need to know about Sunny Deol starrer
Entertainment
‘Political game leads to hatred’: Sunny Deol on Indo-Pak relations
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ to close Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023
Entertainment
‘Made In Heaven 2’ to premiere on Aug 10
Entertainment
Kiara Advani shines in Barbie-inspired outfit at India Couture Week 2023
Entertainment
Elon Musk slams ‘Barbie’ movie
Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma reacts to ‘Oppenheimer’ Bhagwat Gita controversy
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW