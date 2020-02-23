2 years of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Kartik Aaryan calls the film his turning point

Luv Ranjan’s directorial Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released on 23rd Feb 2018. The film starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh was a super hit at the box office and today, it completes two years of its release.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to thank Luv Ranjan. He posted, “Sonu ❤️😁 . My Turning Point !! SKTKS changed everything. Made me dream bigger. Made my belief stronger. Will forever be extra special. Thank you Luv Sir for giving me Sonu And Thank you to the audiences for embracing him so much 🙏🏻 Aap Sabka Yaar Hoon Main #2YearsOfSonuKeTituKiSweety.”

Well, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety surely gave Kartik’s career a boost and established him as a star. After this film, Kartik starred in movies like Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal. From the three films, only Love Aaj Kal failed to make a mark at the box office.

Kartik has some interesting projects in his kitty right now. He will next be seen on the big screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is slated to release on 31st July 2020. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The actor has Dostana 2 and Om Raut’s next in his kitty.

Talking about Nushrat and Sunny, while Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety did wonders for the actress as she got some plump projects after the release of the film, Sunny is still trying to make a mark.