ZEE5 Global drops the trailer of Huma Qureshi and debutante Avantika Dassani starrer Mithya

Mithya Poster (Photo credit: ZEE5)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mithya will premiere on ZEE5 Global on 18th February.

ZEE5 Global on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming psychological thriller, Mithya, starring Huma Qureshi and debutante Avantika Dassani in lead roles. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the series has been jointly produced by Applause Entertainment and Rose Audio Visual Production. In addition to Qureshi and Dassani, Mithya also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur, and Samir Soni in significant roles.

Mithya has Huma Qureshi essaying the role of Juhi, a Hindi literature university professor, and Avantika Dassani as her student, Rhea Rajguru. What sparks off as a matter of academic deception, soon spirals into a conflicted relationship between the two leading to a devastating sequence of events. As Juhi and Rhea engage in head-to-head psychological combat, both unwilling to back down, Mithya takes a dark turn and threatens to engulf the two and everyone around them.

Rohan Sippy said, “Mithya is a tense and dramatic thriller, playing out in a university where knowledge and truth are pursued, but each character deceives each other, us, and ultimately themselves. We hope that Mithya will have audiences on the edge of their seat with constant twists, turns, revelations, and consequences.”

Huma Qureshi said, “When I read the script of Mithya, I was immediately drawn to this world and all the layered characters. It was exciting to be a part of a genre like this and to play a Hindi professor, which is a first for me. I loved working with Rohan Sippy, Goldie Behl, and all the actors and I am hoping that Mithya keeps you’ll be hooked just the way I was.”

Avantika Dassani said, “I am so excited for a little piece of our series to be out and for the audience to know what they’re in for. Working on this series has been an institution of learning for me. From Rohan sir’s thorough guidance to bring the well etched out Rhea from the script to screen or sharing space with phenomenal actors like Huma, Parambrata, Rajit sir, and our whole cast, who have all been so giving and encouraging, Mithya as my first project, has been nothing short of a dream.”

Parambrata Chatterjee said, “Thrillers are the flavour of the season, but Mithya is unique, engrossing, and compelling. It was a treat to shoot in Darjeeling with a stellar cast and crew where we were all driven towards delivering one of the best dark psychological thrillers in India. I think we have done a pretty good job and we are now waiting for the audience’s verdict on 18th February.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.