ZEE5 drops the trailer of upcoming spy thriller London Confidential

The leading home-grown Indian OTT platform ZEE5 has dropped the trailer of their upcoming spy thriller, London Confidential. Created by one of India’s most prolific crime writers S. Hussain Zaidi, the high-profile ZEE5 Original film stars Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli in principal roles. Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, Parvesh Rana, Jas Binag, Diljohn Singh, and Kiren Jogi round off the cast.

The trailer of London Confidential starts with RAW agent Uma (Mouni Roy) trying to prove that the Chinese are conspiring against India after the deadly COVID-19 brought the entire world to its knees. Biren Ghosh, an undercover agent, tries to bring proof to Uma ahead of a conference in London. After an unexpected turn of events, Biren goes missing.

The narrative will revolve around finding the source behind the conspiracy. Will Uma win the race against time and find the mole to save the world? Or will this new deadly Chinese virus sweep away the land of various cultures?

Talking about her role in the series, Mouni says, “Shooting the film was one of a kind experience. Being a part of a film that is cantered around the pandemic and shooting for it during a pandemic, was quite surreal. I would like to extend all the credit for that to our director and ZEE5 for pulling this project off. The trailer is out and I essay the role of a RAW agent named Uma. She is strong, independent, and hardly shows her vulnerable side. She is on a mission to find the mole and put the Chinese conspiracy to an end. It was a demanding role and I hope people enjoy my character and the escapism in the film. It is one of a kind spy thriller that will absolutely challenge the viewers’ psyche.”

Produced by Ajay G Rai and Mohit Chhabra and directed by Kanwal Sethi, London Confidential stars streaming on18th September, 2020, on ZEE5.