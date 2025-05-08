Last chance to watch ‘Secret Diary of a Call Girl’ –controversial adult series leaving Netflix

Fans of provocative British television have a limited window to stream the popular ITV drama Secret Diary of a Call Girl on Netflix before it is removed from the platform. The show, which originally aired between 2007 and 2011, will no longer be available after 29 May.

Secret Diary of a Call Girl, often described as Britain’s answer to Fifty Shades of Grey, stars Billie Piper as Hannah Baxter, a high-end escort navigating the complexities of living a double life. While maintaining a seemingly normal personal life, Hannah adopts the alias "Belle" for her work in the sex industry.

The drama was adapted by Lucy Prebble from the blog and subsequent book Belle de Jour: Diary of an Unlikely Call Girl, written anonymously by a London-based escort. The identity behind the pseudonym was revealed in 2009 as Dr Brooke Magnanti, a research scientist and writer, who decided to come forward to prevent others from being wrongly identified.

Spanning four seasons, the series garnered attention for its candid portrayal of sex work, often mixing dark humour with emotionally intense scenes. The show was praised for addressing stigma while offering a perspective rarely seen on mainstream television at the time.

In addition to Piper’s lead role, the series featured early performances by well-known actors such as Matt Smith, Gemma Chan and Lily James. The show was initially well-received, with many viewers applauding its bold storytelling. It was made available on Netflix in June 2023, giving a new generation of viewers the chance to explore the show.

Audience reactions were enthusiastic when the show first returned to streaming, with social media posts expressing excitement about revisiting the series. One user remarked, “We are so freaking BACK,” while another commented on its surprising presence on traditional UK television, saying, “I can’t believe this was a proper show on ITV.”

Critically, Secret Diary of a Call Girl received mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show holds an average score of 63% across all seasons, with season 3 emerging as the most positively rated. The show also holds a 7.3/10 rating on IMDb, reflecting solid audience approval. Some reviewers called it bold and engaging, while others questioned its comedic label and tone.

For those unfamiliar with the series, its plot follows Hannah’s attempts to separate her personal relationships from her secret profession, exploring themes of identity, autonomy, and societal perception. Despite the provocative subject matter, the show also leans into moments of levity and vulnerability.

Dr Magnanti, the real-life inspiration behind the character Belle, later became known for her writing and public commentary on sex work. In interviews and online forums, including a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), she has discussed her experiences and addressed common misconceptions.

The removal of Secret Diary of a Call Girl from Netflix highlights the platform’s rotating library of licensed content. With only a few weeks left before it leaves, those interested in revisiting or discovering the show are encouraged to stream it while they can.