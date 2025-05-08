Skip to content
Last chance to watch ‘Secret Diary of a Call Girl’ –controversial adult series leaving Netflix

With only a few weeks left before it leaves

controversial adult series Secret Diary of a Call Girl' to leave Netflix on 29 May

'Secret Diary of a Call Girl' received mixed reviews

IMDb
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 08, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Fans of provocative British television have a limited window to stream the popular ITV drama Secret Diary of a Call Girl on Netflix before it is removed from the platform. The show, which originally aired between 2007 and 2011, will no longer be available after 29 May.

Secret Diary of a Call Girl, often described as Britain’s answer to Fifty Shades of Grey, stars Billie Piper as Hannah Baxter, a high-end escort navigating the complexities of living a double life. While maintaining a seemingly normal personal life, Hannah adopts the alias "Belle" for her work in the sex industry.

The drama was adapted by Lucy Prebble from the blog and subsequent book Belle de Jour: Diary of an Unlikely Call Girl, written anonymously by a London-based escort. The identity behind the pseudonym was revealed in 2009 as Dr Brooke Magnanti, a research scientist and writer, who decided to come forward to prevent others from being wrongly identified.

Spanning four seasons, the series garnered attention for its candid portrayal of sex work, often mixing dark humour with emotionally intense scenes. The show was praised for addressing stigma while offering a perspective rarely seen on mainstream television at the time.

In addition to Piper’s lead role, the series featured early performances by well-known actors such as Matt Smith, Gemma Chan and Lily James. The show was initially well-received, with many viewers applauding its bold storytelling. It was made available on Netflix in June 2023, giving a new generation of viewers the chance to explore the show.

Audience reactions were enthusiastic when the show first returned to streaming, with social media posts expressing excitement about revisiting the series. One user remarked, “We are so freaking BACK,” while another commented on its surprising presence on traditional UK television, saying, “I can’t believe this was a proper show on ITV.”

Critically, Secret Diary of a Call Girl received mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show holds an average score of 63% across all seasons, with season 3 emerging as the most positively rated. The show also holds a 7.3/10 rating on IMDb, reflecting solid audience approval. Some reviewers called it bold and engaging, while others questioned its comedic label and tone.

For those unfamiliar with the series, its plot follows Hannah’s attempts to separate her personal relationships from her secret profession, exploring themes of identity, autonomy, and societal perception. Despite the provocative subject matter, the show also leans into moments of levity and vulnerability.

Dr Magnanti, the real-life inspiration behind the character Belle, later became known for her writing and public commentary on sex work. In interviews and online forums, including a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), she has discussed her experiences and addressed common misconceptions.

The removal of Secret Diary of a Call Girl from Netflix highlights the platform’s rotating library of licensed content. With only a few weeks left before it leaves, those interested in revisiting or discovering the show are encouraged to stream it while they can.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

A significant public moment for the couple

Getty

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet appear together on the red carpet for the first time in Rome

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their first official red carpet appearance as a couple at an event in Rome on Wednesday, 8 May.

The pair attended the 70th David di Donatello Awards, held in the Italian capital, where Chalamet was honoured with a David Award for cinematic excellence. Often considered the Italian equivalent of the Academy Awards, the ceremony recognises outstanding contributions to the film industry.

Samantha & Raj Nidimoru: A Hint at Fresh Starts or More?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was most recently seen in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Getty

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo with Raj Nidimoru, hints at ‘new beginnings’ amid dating rumours

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a new set of photos on Instagram, including a selfie with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, which has led to renewed speculation about their personal equation. The post is part of the promotions for her debut production venture, Subham.

Among the images, one features Samantha taking a selfie with Raj Nidimoru, with a friend in the background. Another photo shows a solo portrait of the director. Captioning the post, Samantha wrote: “It’s been a long road, but here we are. New beginnings.”

Piku

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in Piku

Box office worldwide

Piku turns 10: Celebrating a modern Bollywood classic

Superb cinematic gem Piku struck a deep emotional chord with audiences when it was released on May 8, 2015.

A refreshing departure from formuladriven commercial Bollywood cinema, it defied conventional storytelling by blending diverse themes, including family, ageing and responsibility.

10 india pakistan war movies

Iconic films that capture the intensity of India Pakistan tensions through gripping stories and unforgettable characters

Youtube

10 movies on India-Pakistan tensions that will keep you hooked

War isn’t just about bullets and borders. It’s about the people caught in the crossfire, the unsung heroes, and the emotions that rage louder than artillery. Cinema has a way of turning history into heartbeats, making us feel the weight of every decision, every sacrifice, and every moment of defiance.

In the current political scenario when it comes to India and Pakistan, the tension isn’t just political: it’s personal, visceral, and deeply human. These 10 films don’t just show the conflict; they make you live and feel it.

Karan Johar opens up on Suhana and Aryan Khan

Karan Johar praises Suhana and Aryan Khan for carving their own paths in the industry

Getty Images

Why Karan Johar thinks Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are paving their own way in Bollywood

Karan Johar has known Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana and Aryan, for years, almost like family. But in a recent chat on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the filmmaker stripped away all the glam and sentimentality to talk plainly about their journeys in the film industry. “These two are not just star kids, they’re serious about their work,” he shared.

Starting with Suhana, Karan didn’t shy away from the criticism she received after The Archies. But he pointed out that her next film King, opposite her father Shah Rukh Khan, will be a real game-changer. “People will finally see her for who she is on screen,” he said, adding that she’s put in the hours, studied the craft, and is not relying on her last name. According to him, Suhana’s work speaks for itself. He’s seen her earlier performances and believes King will prove there’s a real actor in her, one with her own voice, not just a shadow of her father.

