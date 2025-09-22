Skip to content
Zayn Malik explores South Asian heritage through Punjabi percussion and Urdu-infused melodies in his upcoming album

Zayn Malik leans into his roots with Urdu hooks and Punjabi rhythms giving South Asian sounds a mainstream moment.

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik brings Urdu lyrics and Indian beats to his new album

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights

  • Malik reveals his upcoming album draws strongly on South Asian sounds and includes tracks in Urdu.
  • This project connects to decades of south Asian underground music traditions.
  • The growing popularity of fusion among Gen Z and streaming audiences could bring these styles into wider circulation.
  • His work with AUR and songs such as Alienated underline his embrace of South Asian influences.
  • Punjabi rhythms and dhol-driven beats will helping shine a light on South Asian music.
It’s not every day a global pop star from Bradford decides to lean all the way into his heritage, but Zayn Malik isn’t playing it safe. His upcoming album, he says, is where pop and R&B get a serious dose of Indian influences. He’s even hinted at songs in Urdu. This isn’t entirely new territory, though. Remember Flower on his 2016 debut? This time it feels different. It feels like a start. For the South Asian community, Malik’s turn isn't just about his personal journey. It’s a potential mainstream breakthrough for sounds and genres that have been bubbling under the surface for decades

Zayn Malik brings Urdu lyrics and Indian beats to his new album Getty Images


What is the UK's South Asian underground scene?

Right, so before we get carried away, let’s rewind. British pop has had a long, if sometimes quiet, affair with desi sounds. Think about the 90s. Bands like Cornershop with Brimful of Asha or Apache Indian’s dancehall-Bhangra mix. Talvin Singh won the Mercury Prize for fusing drum’n’bass with classical Indian music. Then came the 2000s and Panjabi MC’s Mundian To Bach Ke became an unexpected global anthem. The Rishi Rich Project brought Punjabi-infused R&B to the charts.

Though they were hits, they never quite kicked the door down for good. The music stayed in its lane, on specialist stations like BBC Asian Network and in community clubs. The dhol drum kept pounding at Vaisakhi celebrations and weddings, but it rarely found a permanent home on mainstream pop radio. That’s the legacy Malik is stepping into.

- YouTube youtu.be


Why could this South Asian pop moment work now?

Timing is everything, right? And the timing for Malik’s South Asian turn feels almost perfect. Why? The consumption landscape is different: social platforms and streaming services flatten genre borders. A catchy Urdu hook can be a TikTok trend before radio teams even notice.

Listeners, especially younger ones, are used to a global playlist. They’ll stream K-pop, then Afrobeats, then a Bhangra remix. Mixing a Punjabi beat into a pop song isn’t weird to them; it’s just interesting. It’s fresh. Plus, the massive success of other global genres has already conditioned the industry and audiences to embrace non-English lyrics and different sonic textures. The path is definitely more paved now than it was for those 90s pioneers.

Social platforms and streaming services flatten genre bordersiStock


What does this mean for the future of pop and south Asian music?

This is the big question. If Malik’s album connects, if it really lands, it could send a shockwave through the industry. A hit single with Urdu lyrics and a dhol rhythm would be more than just a hit. It would be a huge validation. It would prove to labels and radio stations that these sounds have widespread commercial appeal.

Zayn Malik explores South Asian sounds in upcoming music releaseGetty Images


Suddenly, the incredible pool of British-Asian talent, from producers to lyricists to DJs, isn’t so ‘niche’ anymore. It could give other artists the confidence to bring their own heritage sounds to the forefront. For the South Asian community, it would be a powerful moment of representation, hearing the rhythms of their homes and celebrations topping the charts.

indian influencespunjabi rhythmssouth asian soundstracks in urduzayn malik

