Zayn Malik announces his first ever concert in 8 years

Yes, the “Pillowtalk” singer will make his live appearance debut on May 17, the same day as the release of his fourth album Room Under The Stairs.

Zayn Malik (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Zayn Malik has announced that he is set to perform at O2 Shepard’s Bush Empire for his first-ever solo London show.

Former One Direction member will play his first ever live solo show “ZAYN Room Under The Stairs” after a long gap of eight years.

The 31-year-old set the internet on fire after dropping the details of the show on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

“17.5.24 LONDON. Presented by NOYZ,” he wrote in the caption.

Yes, the “Pillowtalk” singer will make his live appearance debut on May 17, the same day as the release of his fourth album Room Under The Stairs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Originally built in 1903, London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire can house 2,000 people.

The show is set to take place following the world premiere of his documentary Road Back To The Mic.

Malik is expected to perform songs from his past three albums, Mind of Mine, Icarus Falls and Nobody Is Listening, and his upcoming album.

Maliks’ last live performance was back in 2016 when he released his debut solo album after leaving One Direction in 2015.

His 2016 album is called Mind Of Mine and despite releasing two more albums since then he hasn’t got back onto the stage.

Meanwhile, the Bradford-born singer has been living in America for over ten years so it’s quite special that he is choosing to come to the UK for the debut performance of his fourth album.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

