Zayn Malik performs first concert since leaving One Direction

Malik took the stage to perform songs from his latest album, Room Under the Stairs.

Zayn Malik (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After years of speculation and growing excitement, former One Direction star Zayn Malik finally performed his first concert, marking a significant milestone in his journey as an independent artist.

The sold-out concert was held on Friday, May 17, at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

It was not only the singer’s first-ever headlining solo gig but also his first concert since he left One Direction in 2015.

Malik took the stage to perform songs from his latest album, Room Under the Stairs.

In fan-captured footage, Malik told the electric crowd, “I missed this.”

Malik himself took to Instagram to share videos from his performance. He spoke to his fans in a voiceover.

“I don’t even know where to start. Thank you would be the first. For all of your love and support over the years. None of this would have been possible,” he said. “Thank you for waiting. I know it took a while, but we’re here now. So this is an exciting night. I’m very grateful for you all, and I hope you have a great night tonight.”

Since his departure from One Direction, Malik has been on a transformative journey, both personally and professionally.

After he first went solo in 2015, the musician scheduled several live performances (including a charity concert appearance in Dubai and, memorably, a set at Summertime Ball 2016) but pulled out of the events, citing social anxiety.

In an official statement announcing his withdrawal from Summertime Ball, Malik said, “Unfortunately, anxiety, which has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has got the better of me,” adding that “with the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career.”

“I cannot apologize enough, but I want to be honest with everyone who has patiently waited to see me. I promise I will do my best to make this up to everybody I’ve let down today. I know those who suffer from anxiety will understand, and I hope those who don’t can empathize with my situation.”

