Zayn Malik attends BLACKPINK’s NYC concert with daughter Khai in rare public outing

Zayn Malik surprised fans by attending BLACKPINK’s sold-out Deadline Tour concert at Citi Field in New York on 27 July with his daughter Khai. The former One Direction singer, known for his low-profile lifestyle, posted a rare photo from the concert on his Instagram Story, thanking the K-pop supergroup for the evening.

The snapshot featured Zayn holding Khai close while enjoying the high-energy show led by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The concert marked the latest stop on BLACKPINK’s ongoing world tour, which has seen enthusiastic turnouts across the United States.

Why was Zayn Malik at BLACKPINK’s concert in New York?

Fans were pleasantly surprised when Zayn Malik joined the sea of BLINKs at BLACKPINK’s Deadline show in New York. Although he typically avoids public events, the singer made an exception to enjoy a musical night out with his four-year-old daughter.

On his Instagram Story, Zayn shared: “@blackpinkofficial thank you :) me and Khai loved it.” The post instantly went viral, with screenshots circulating widely across fan pages and pop culture accounts. Many praised the singer for spending quality time with Khai and speculated about a potential musical collaboration between Zayn and BLACKPINK in the future.

How often does Zayn Malik share moments with daughter Khai?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed Khai in September 2020. Since their separation, both parents have taken great care to shield their daughter from public attention. Hadid had previously requested paparazzi and fan pages to avoid sharing unblurred photos of Khai.

Zayn has largely followed this approach, rarely sharing images of his daughter online. However, in 2023, he did post a heartfelt tribute to her on her birthday, calling Khai “the most important person” in his life. On the Happy Place podcast in 2024, Zayn spoke openly about how fatherhood changed him, making him more patient and giving him new depth as a songwriter.





What else is Zayn Malik working on in 2025?

Zayn recently wrapped up his solo tour across the US and UK and is reportedly gearing up to release a new track titled Fuchsia Sea later this year. While no official release date has been confirmed, fans are hopeful it will mark a return to the moody, genre-blending style Zayn is known for.

Outside music, the singer has also ventured into lifestyle branding with Scoville Season, a line of kitchen essentials inspired by his love for cooking. In an interview, Zayn said, “It gives me a chance to share my kitchen habits with fans, from aprons to tea towels.”

Why is Zayn Malik’s BLACKPINK appearance trending?

The sight of Zayn Malik, a global pop star with Pakistani-British roots, at a BLACKPINK concert, accompanied by his rarely seen daughter, created a perfect storm for fan frenzy. It follows Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also showing up at the same concert weekend and expressing their admiration for the K-pop group.





Priyanka called Lisa a “queen,” while Nick shared clips of the couple enjoying BLACKPINK’s biggest hits. With multiple international celebrities now seen supporting the group’s world tour, BLACKPINK’s global influence continues to grow, and Zayn’s unexpected outing has only amplified the buzz.