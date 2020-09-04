YRF to launch an OTT platform exclusively for all its film library

No one can deny the fact that OTT platforms have been making the most of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic by offering high-quality, exclusive content to consumers in the comfort of their homes. Over the past five months, several high-profile films, which were originally slated to release in theatres, have premiered directly on streaming platforms as cinemas remain shuttered due to the pandemic. The consumer base of these platforms has increased exponentially in the past few months and the trend seems to only grow further in times to come.

Realising the great potential and incredible reach of streaming platforms, India’s leading production house Yash Raj Films is also planning to come up with its own OTT platform to showcase its entire film library, which includes several Bollywood classics. Yes, you read that right!

“Currently, the rights of all YRF films are with Amazon (Prime Video). However, they are now planning to launch their own OTT platform too, and rework on their terms and conditions with their digital platform. It will essentially serve as a library for all YRF films and the viewers can watch their favourite YRF film at the click of a button on a single platform,” a source informs an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to reveal that YRF is also planning to lay the foundation of its own acting school. “Yes, you heard that right. YRF is one production house that often believes in supporting and nurturing the right talent and to take it a step further, they are also coming up with an exclusive acting school with the top names of the industry coming on board as the teaching staff,” concludes the source.

Meanwhile, YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra is gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the prestigious banner. To mark the occasion, the filmmaker is planning to announce a series of high-profile films, featuring some of the biggest superstars of Bollywood on the star cast, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and many others. All the announcements are expected to be made on legendary filmmaker and YRF founder Yash Chopra’s birthday i.e. 27th September.