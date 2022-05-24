YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman on her character Tiffany in The Bad Guys: She is really cool

Singh has been cast alongside Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Marc Maron, and Sam Rockwell.

Lilly Singh and the character that she voices in The Bad Guys (Photo credit: GettyImages/YouTube )

By: Mohnish Singh

The Bad Guys (2022), an animated crime-comedy has been making it to the headlines ever since the film arrived in cinemas last month. Well-known comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh, who voices reporter Tiffany Fluffit in the film, recently talked about the character and what she loved about her.

“Tiffany is really cool. Although Tiffany says some questionable things and can at times be biased, she is also charming and endearing,” she said.

The internet-bred star went on to add that it’s hard not to listen to Tiffany or to dislike her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Singh also shared her lesson playing the reporter with the tendency to exaggerate her reports in the Pierre Perifel directorial. “I guess that one of the lessons from this movie is that sometimes the most charming and graceful people we know are not always telling us the most factual things,” she concluded.

In addition to Lilly Singh, who previously voiced unicorns in Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) and a deer in Sky Cinema’s Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021), The Bad Guys also features Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, and Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf.

The film, loosely based on the popular children’s book series of the same name, revolves around a gang of criminal animal outlaws as they attempt their most challenging con yet — becoming model citizens.

The Bad Guys is written by Etan Cohen and Hilary Winston while Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley are attached as producers. It is executive-produced by Aaron Blabey, Cohen, and Patrick Hughes.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.