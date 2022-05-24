Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman on her character Tiffany in The Bad Guys: She is really cool

Singh has been cast alongside Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Marc Maron, and Sam Rockwell.

Lilly Singh and the character that she voices in The Bad Guys (Photo credit: GettyImages/YouTube )

By: Mohnish Singh

The Bad Guys (2022), an animated crime-comedy has been making it to the headlines ever since the film arrived in cinemas last month. Well-known comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh, who voices reporter Tiffany Fluffit in the film, recently talked about the character and what she loved about her.

“Tiffany is really cool. Although Tiffany says some questionable things and can at times be biased, she is also charming and endearing,” she said.

The internet-bred star went on to add that it’s hard not to listen to Tiffany or to dislike her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Singh also shared her lesson playing the reporter with the tendency to exaggerate her reports in the Pierre Perifel directorial. “I guess that one of the lessons from this movie is that sometimes the most charming and graceful people we know are not always telling us the most factual things,” she concluded.

In addition to Lilly Singh, who previously voiced unicorns in Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) and a deer in Sky Cinema’s Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021), The Bad Guys also features Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, and Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf.

The film, loosely based on the popular children’s book series of the same name, revolves around a gang of criminal animal outlaws as they attempt their most challenging con yet — becoming model citizens.

The Bad Guys is written by Etan Cohen and Hilary Winston while Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley are attached as producers. It is executive-produced by Aaron Blabey, Cohen, and Patrick Hughes.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Why did Aayush Sharma quit Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, leaving brother-in-law Salman Khan in the…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar reveals why he is unaffected by the dismal performance of Bachchhan Paandey
Entertainment
Shocking! Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq accuses Karan Johar of plagiarism
HEADLINE STORY
Worldwide rights to Riz Ahmed’s sci-fi drama Fingernails nabbed by Apple Original Films
Entertainment
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets box office on fire; Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad fails miserably
HEADLINE STORY
‘We wanted something which denotes hope, birth and beauty’, says Gaurav Gupta, who designed Aishwarya’s…
Entertainment
We’re having fun and dancing: Simu Liu on filming Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film…
Entertainment
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerges as Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener
Entertainment
Kanika Kapoor marries businessman Gautam Hathiramani in London
Entertainment
Oye Makhna will push Punjabi rom-com into a new space: Ammy Virk
Entertainment
“I love when they ask me to pose,” says Hina Khan in her…
Entertainment
KGF makers commence work on next action thriller Bagheera
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Vistara launches more flights to Coimbatore
YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman on her character Tiffany…
Sadiq Khan: Met Police must answer why Boris Johnson wasn’t…
Afghan male news presenters wear masks on Air in protest…
Murder of US model: Indian police officers in Prague to…
Why did Aayush Sharma quit Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, leaving…