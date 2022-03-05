Lilly Singh: Hollywood still struggles with diversity in true sense

Lilly Singh (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian-Canadian star Lilly Singh, who recently revealed in an Instagram video that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cysts and had to be taken to the hospital, says that she wants to use her position in highlighting South Asian talent.

Speaking on the inaugural day of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2022, the comedian-host said that Hollywood, although taking small steps towards representation, still “really struggles with diversity in true sense”.

On her part, Singh said, she wants to do more “loud and destructive” work in long format — especially if it puts South Asian people in the centre. “I am definitely getting more into TV and films. So, I am definitely going to write (in) longer form, I have over 1,000 scripted sketches on YouTube but that is short form. I want to start producing more, directing, and more anything that is loud and destructive, and especially if it highlights South Asian people,” she said.

She went on to add, “I will be very open about my agenda. My agenda is to make sure South Asian people get the credit they deserve because I know so often they do not,” said the Indian-origin artiste in the session Lilly’s Library: Be A Triangle.

Singh, whose next book Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life Into Shape will hit the stands in April, believes the entertainment industry is taking small steps towards inclusion and diversity.

“It is no secret that I work in an industry that, although taking small steps towards diversity, still really struggles with diversity in a true sense. There are only a handful of shows and movies in America that show South Asians on screen.”

Singh rose to prominence with her YouTube channel Superwoman. She was recently seen in the second season of Hulu’s comedy series Dollface.