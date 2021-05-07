Trending Now

Lilly Singh commences work on a Netflix series; her NBC show set to end in June


Lilly Singh (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh

Popular comedian, talk show host, YouTuber and actress Lilly Singh has confirmed that she has commenced work on a comedy project set at Netflix.

She also informs that her NBC show A Little Late With Lilly Singh is set to wrap up after being on air for two years.

In a social media post, Singh revealed that her company, Unicorn Island Productions has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop unscripted projects.

“I am excited to take this next step in my relationship with NBCUniversal and launch a new partnership between my company Unicorn Island Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio. This is a career step that I could only dream of when I started out as a creator, and I look forward to working alongside their team to create projects that bring underrepresented voices to the forefront,” she said.

Talking about the closure of A Little Late With Lilly Singh, Singh said, “Two years ago, I embarked on the wild journey of late-night TV. I knew this show was about more than me, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity and support. Today, I write to you from a similar place of deep gratitude to share some news.

I am going to focus on the slate of projects my company Unicorn Island Productions is developing, and we’re saying goodbye to A Little Late with Lilly Singh. I have a desire to make longer form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to execute on a nightly show.

This leads me to two very exciting announcements!!

I am thrilled to share that NBCUniversal and I have taken the next step in our relationship by signing a first-look deal between Universal Television Alternative Studio and Unicorn Island Productions. I am excited about bringing even more diversity to screen in an even bigger way.

I also get to share the news that I am developing a comedy project with the wonderful folks at Netflix. It will be Executive Produced by the talented Kenya Barris and his team at Khalabo Ink Society, along with writers/executive producers Nell Scovell and Diya Mishra. And ya girl is starring in it!

This is just the beginning; I cannot wait to share more with you but this is all I can tease for now. I’m beyond grateful for your support past, present and future.

And to the Late with Lilly crew, I am so proud of the progress we made in diversifying late night. We have given 21 people their late-night debut this season! That’s pretty incredible and it has been a true honour.”

A Little Late With Lilly Singh will beam its final episode on Thursday, June 3, 2021.








