Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Young man who died in car chase was ‘head over heels’ in love with TikTok star Mahek Bukhari’s mother

Saqib Hussain was warned by sister against meeting defendants

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari (Image credit: Instagram)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A young man who died in a high-speed car chase in southern England earlier this year had been madly in love with TikTok star Mahek Bukhari’s mother, more than twice older than him.

Saqib Hussain and his friend, both aged 21, were killed after their Skoda Fabia was hit by one of the two cars pursuing the duo near the Six Hills junction on the A46 on February 11.

Bukhari, her mother Ansreen and six others, all on board the two cars following the Fabia from Leicester, have been charged with murder.

In a statement read out during the trial at Leicester Crown Court, Hussain’s sister Sana said her brother was “head over heels” in love with Ansreen, 45. The relationship began when Hussain was 18 and was on and off. She said he was heartbroken after their three-year affair finally ended. He had demanded £2,000 as compensation for the money he had spent on Ansreen.

A day before the fatal crash, Sana’s father told her to speak with Hussain who had been sulking in his bedroom for two days.

“I went to speak to Saqib in his bedroom. I asked what was wrong but he wouldn’t tell me. He asked me to leave. I said, ‘We are close and tell each other everything’. But he just said ‘no’ and asked me to leave his room,” she said.

When she heard that Hussain planned to meet Ansreen and Bukhari to collect the money, she warned her brother that someone could “rush” him during the meeting.

In a statement made to Leicestershire Police, Ansreen’s husband Ali Raza said he was not aware of his wife’s affair with the young man or anyone else. But he admitted someone named Saqib had sent him a comment on Tik Tok saying his wife was having an affair.

“Someone put a comment that said something about my wife having an affair. I never told my wife about it – I assumed it was just nonsense,” he said in his police statement in February.

Natasha Akhtar of Alum Rock Road in Birmingham, Ameer Jamal of Catherine Street in Leicester, Sanaf Gulammustafa of Littlemore Close in Leicester, Rekan Karwan of Tomlin Road in Leicester, Raees Jamal of Lingdale Close in Loughborough and Mohammed Patel of Braybrooke Road in Leicester are the other defendants in the case.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK is a compassionate place for asylum seekers – PM’s spokesman
News
Unilever voluntarily recalls dry shampoos over cancer-causing chemical
News
Councillor Fyeza Ikhlaq reveals she had her hijab ripped off and was spat on after…
News
Liz Truss forced out by Bank of England, not markets, says economist Narayana Kocherlakota
News
Woman murdered by partner had feared social services would take away her baby if she…
News
Suella Braverman criticised for asylum seeker ‘invasion’ comments
News
Leicester violence: Hindu groups to boycott review by ‘biased’ expert
News
Sadiq Khan demands rent freeze for London tenants
News
Avoid these facial movements to prevent wrinkles & ‘fine lines’
News
Britain’s Hindus are ‘smart, rich and very well behaved’: Report
News
Sunak criticised for planning to skip UN climate summit
News
Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in Leicester
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW