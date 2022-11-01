Young man who died in car chase was ‘head over heels’ in love with TikTok star Mahek Bukhari’s mother

Saqib Hussain was warned by sister against meeting defendants

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari (Image credit: Instagram)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A young man who died in a high-speed car chase in southern England earlier this year had been madly in love with TikTok star Mahek Bukhari’s mother, more than twice older than him.



Saqib Hussain and his friend, both aged 21, were killed after their Skoda Fabia was hit by one of the two cars pursuing the duo near the Six Hills junction on the A46 on February 11.



Bukhari, her mother Ansreen and six others, all on board the two cars following the Fabia from Leicester, have been charged with murder.



In a statement read out during the trial at Leicester Crown Court, Hussain’s sister Sana said her brother was “head over heels” in love with Ansreen, 45. The relationship began when Hussain was 18 and was on and off. She said he was heartbroken after their three-year affair finally ended. He had demanded £2,000 as compensation for the money he had spent on Ansreen.



A day before the fatal crash, Sana’s father told her to speak with Hussain who had been sulking in his bedroom for two days.



“I went to speak to Saqib in his bedroom. I asked what was wrong but he wouldn’t tell me. He asked me to leave. I said, ‘We are close and tell each other everything’. But he just said ‘no’ and asked me to leave his room,” she said.



When she heard that Hussain planned to meet Ansreen and Bukhari to collect the money, she warned her brother that someone could “rush” him during the meeting.



In a statement made to Leicestershire Police, Ansreen’s husband Ali Raza said he was not aware of his wife’s affair with the young man or anyone else. But he admitted someone named Saqib had sent him a comment on Tik Tok saying his wife was having an affair.



“Someone put a comment that said something about my wife having an affair. I never told my wife about it – I assumed it was just nonsense,” he said in his police statement in February.



Natasha Akhtar of Alum Rock Road in Birmingham, Ameer Jamal of Catherine Street in Leicester, Sanaf Gulammustafa of Littlemore Close in Leicester, Rekan Karwan of Tomlin Road in Leicester, Raees Jamal of Lingdale Close in Loughborough and Mohammed Patel of Braybrooke Road in Leicester are the other defendants in the case.