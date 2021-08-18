Yorkshire receive probe findings into Rafiq racism allegations

Azeem Rafiq had alleged “institutional racism” at Yorkshire. (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE findings of an independent investigation into the racism allegations made by Yorkshire’s former player Azeem Rafiq is belived to be received by the county club.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo last September, Rafiq had claimed that “institutional racism” at Yorkshire had pushed him close to taking his own life.

In response, the club on September 5 hired a global law firm Squire Patton Boggs to lead a probe into the allegations. It is believed the probe is now complete.

Yorkshire say they will release a statement “in the next couple of days”.

After Rafiq, 30, gave his statement to the investigation panel in November – there was a delay to release the findings of the probe, which almost took a year and now passed on to the club.

BBC Sport say Squire Patton Boggs declined to comment when asked about the findings of the investigation.

Rafiq had earlier slammed the investigation saying he had “lost faith” as the key witnesses were not approached by the panel for evidence. In June, Rafiq and Yorkshire failed to find a resolution in an employment tribunal case.

In that legal claim, the former England Under-19 captain alleged discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race, also victimisation of his efforts in addressing racism at the club.