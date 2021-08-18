Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 432,079
Total Cases 32,250,679
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 25,166
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 432,079
Total Cases 32,250,679
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 25,166

CRICKET

Yorkshire receive probe findings into Rafiq racism allegations

Azeem Rafiq had alleged “institutional racism” at Yorkshire. (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE findings of an independent investigation into the racism allegations made by Yorkshire’s former player Azeem Rafiq is belived to be received by the county club.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo last September, Rafiq had claimed that “institutional racism” at Yorkshire had pushed him close to taking his own life.

In response, the club on September 5 hired a global law firm Squire Patton Boggs to lead a probe into the allegations. It is believed the probe is now complete.

Yorkshire say they will release a statement “in the next couple of days”.

After Rafiq, 30, gave his statement to the investigation panel in November – there was a delay to release the findings of the probe, which almost took a year and now passed on to the club.

BBC Sport say Squire Patton Boggs declined to comment when asked about the findings of the investigation.

Rafiq had earlier slammed the investigation saying he had “lost faith” as the key witnesses were not approached by the panel for evidence. In June, Rafiq and Yorkshire failed to find a resolution in an employment tribunal case.

In that legal claim, the former England Under-19 captain alleged discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race, also victimisation of his efforts in addressing racism at the club.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Kohli elated after ‘late Independence Day’ win over England
Sports
Sri Lanka ‘ready’ to host Afghan-Pakistan T20 series
CRICKET
India-Pakistan set for October 24 clash in T20 World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
Bowlers shine as India thrash England to take series lead
Sports
Former India cricket hope Chand moves to US
Sports
India sense victory after Shami and Bumrah heroics
Sports
Moeen says new ball the key to second Test against India
CRICKET
England in control despite Pujara-Rahane defensive masterclass
Sports
Brathwaite misses century as West Indies edge ahead of Pakistan
CRICKET
Root defiant as India remain on top in second Test
CRICKET
Lord’s turn #RedForRuth as Tendulkar releases signed prints
Sports
T20 World Cup: ICC allows nations to bring 15 players, 8 officials
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Taliban promises ‘rights’ as Afghan women fear return of ‘dark…
Yorkshire receive probe findings into Rafiq racism allegations
Begum’s lawyer investigated for ‘disgracefully insensitive’ social media post
Mindy Kaling teams up with Amazon Studios to produce a…
Team Tiger 3 to jet off to Russia for next…
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan requests everyone to pronounce her name correctly