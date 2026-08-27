Yash's 'Toxic' exposed? Fans enraged by supposed PR cover-up after bad reviews

Highlights

Toxic’s BookMyShow rating was reportedly no longer visible after the film received negative audience reactions.

Social media users have alleged that the move was part of a PR strategy to suppress poor ratings.

There is currently no confirmation that Yash, his PR team or the film’s makers were behind the alleged removal.

Yash’s Toxic may have opened strongly at the box office, but its audience reception has become a growing talking point online. The Geetu Mohandas-directed action thriller has faced criticism from moviegoers, with several negative reactions emerging across social media following its release.





Amid that backlash, users began pointing out that the film’s rating on BookMyShow was reportedly no longer visible. The development quickly triggered speculation, with some fans questioning why the rating had disappeared at a time when Toxic was receiving unfavourable reactions.

One X user claimed that BookMyShow had disabled the film’s rating after it reached 5.5/10, describing it as one of the platform’s lowest-rated films. Another questioned the decision and called on BookMyShow to explain the alleged removal.

Fans point to alleged PR cover-up

The disappearance has led some users to make a more serious allegation. Rather than viewing it as a platform-related issue, they have claimed that the rating was deliberately removed to prevent audiences from seeing the film’s poor score.

One social media user alleged that the ratings had been disabled after a “disastrous” audience response and directly linked the move to Yash’s PR team. Another accused the producers of lacking confidence in the film and described the alleged decision as an attempt to hide the response.

The claims have not been independently established. There is no confirmed evidence at present that Yash, his PR team or the producers were responsible for the rating disappearing, meaning the alleged PR cover-up remains speculation circulating among fans online.

The controversy has nevertheless added another layer to the conversation around Toxic. The film’s strong box-office opening has contrasted with the criticism coming from sections of its audience, making the reported rating disappearance particularly noticeable.

What Happened to the BookMyShow rating?

The reported disappearance has raised questions about how audience ratings are displayed on the platform, particularly because the development came so soon after Toxic’s release.

For fans already unhappy with the film, the timing has fuelled suspicion that something was being done to manage its public reception. The film’s title has even become part of the online wordplay, with one user calling the alleged removal “toxicity at its peak”.

However, without confirmation from BookMyShow or the film’s makers about why the rating was no longer visible, the reason for the change remains unclear.

Toxic, which stars Yash in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, is backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. For now, the alleged rating removal has given the film’s already contentious audience reception a fresh controversy, with fans continuing to debate whether it was simply a platform change or something more deliberate.