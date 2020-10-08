Yami Gautam: I’m an old school romantic person

Yami Gautam, who kick-started her acting career with Vicky Donor (2012) alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, has established herself as one of the most versatile actresses over the years.







She has proved her acting prowess by delivering power-packed performances in several commercially and critically successful films in recent years, including Kaabil (2017), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), and Bala (2019).

The actress is now gearing up for the release of her next film Ginny Weds Sunny. Also starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, the movie was originally made for theatres. However, the makers had to drop their plans of releasing it in cinemas due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Ginny Weds Sunny will now premiere on Netflix.

While promoting the rom-com, Yami Gautam opened up about matters of the heart and told an online publication that she was an old school romantic person. “I am an old school romantic person. Although it is each to their own, I cannot align myself with this whole dating culture. It is a digital age which brings with it a lot of options to be able to express or look for a partner. But it also brings about a lot of complexities. Yes, it does get difficult to find love. The meaning and importance of love have changed and I do not connect with it. In the cities, that is why despite you having everything, there is still a big vacuum or something that is missing from our lives,” says the actress.







Helmed by Puneet Khanna, Ginny Weds Sunny is scheduled to premiere as direct to digital release on 9th October, 2020, on Netflix.

After Ginny Weds Sunny, Yami Gautam will be seen in horror-comedy Bhoot Police. To be directed by Pavan Kirpalani of Phobia (2016) and Ragini MMS (2011) fame, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan on the ensemble cast.











