  • Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Pakistan and Bangladesh penalised WTC points for slow over rates

Pakistan lost six points while Bangladesh was penalised three points for maintaining a slow over rate during the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh secured their first-ever Test win over Pakistan in in Rawalpindi. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

PAKISTAN and Bangladesh have been docked points on the World Test Championship (WTC) table for maintaining a slow over rate during the first Test in Rawalpindi, the ICC announced on Monday.

Pakistan lost six points while Bangladesh was penalised three points.

Bangladesh secured their first-ever Test win over Pakistan in this match, marking a historic moment after 14 previous encounters where they had faced 12 defeats and managed only one draw. This victory was also Bangladesh’s first 10-wicket win in Test cricket.

Pakistan was found to be six overs short of the required target, resulting in a deduction of six WTC points and a fine of 30 per cent of their match fee. Bangladesh was three overs short, leading to a deduction of three WTC points and a fine of 15 percent of the match fee.

“Hosts Pakistan were found to be six overs short and lost six WTC points, while visitors Bangladesh were docked three points after being found three overs short of the acceptable rate,” the ICC stated in a release.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 5 percent of their match fee for every over their side falls short. Additionally, Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions imposes a penalty of one point per over short.

Following this defeat, Pakistan dropped to eighth position on the nine-team WTC points table, while Bangladesh moved up to seventh place.

In addition, Bangladesh’s all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was fined 10 percent of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

The second and final Test is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

