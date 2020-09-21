World Gratitude Day: Anushka Sharma shares a beautiful picture with her baby bump

On 27th August 2020, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are expecting their first child and their new family member will arrive in January 2021. Well, after that Anushka had also shared another picture with her baby bump.

Today, on World Gratitude Day, the actress has once again shared a picture with her baby. She captioned the picture as, “”Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance” – Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward 💜 Because … ” After all , we are all just walking each other home ” – Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday.”

It’s a beautiful picture and we can clearly see the pregnancy glow on Anushka’s face.

Well of course, currently, Anushka is on a break but there have been reports about her next movie. It is said that she will be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Reportedly, the actress will be seen playing the role of Sita in it. The movie will start rolling in January next year and it is said that Anushka’s shoot will be planned for a later schedule. However, the makers have not yet officially announced anything about the female lead of the movie.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero. While she was away from the big screen, she was actively working as a producer and had two releases digitally this year, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.