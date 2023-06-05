Website Logo
With back-to-back releases ‘Asur 2’ and ‘Badtameez Dil’, all eyes on Ridhi Dogra

The actress will also be seen in Tiger 3 and Jawan. 

Ridhi Dogra

By: Mohnish Singh

Riding high on the success and critical acclaim of her latest release, Asur 2, Ridhi Dogra is eagerly awaiting the release of her next offering, Badtameez Dil, releasing on 9th June.

With back-to-back releases – Asur 2 and Badtameez Dil in June – Ridhi Dogra feels quite excited to showcase her brilliant portrayal of two different characters to the audience and her fans! While she walked away with huge accolades for her stellar performance in Asur 2 released on June 1 on Jio Cinema, she is looking forward to Badtameez Dil alongside Barun Sobti. The series is releasing on June 9 on Amazon Mini TV.

The impressive trailer of Badtameez Dil launched recently sees the prolific performer in a fresh, bubbly avatar. Apart from her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Barun Sobti, Ridhi has been hugely praised for her impressive look, impressive dialogue delivery, and incredible performance as her character Liz in the series.

The trailer of Badtameez Dil came with a lot of reasons for Ridhi’s fans to shower their love for her that have flooded the social media universe with immense love from her huge fan army – Ridhian. From dropping in the comments to praise her acting potential to referring to her as the new Crush to praising her amazing dialogue delivery in the character of Liz, Ridhi totally captured the hearts of the audience.

Finally, the trailer of ‘Badtameez Dil is here. Can’t wait to meet you Liz and Karan. Congratulations and all the best @iRidhiDogra @BarunSobtisays It’s coming on 9th June on @amazonminiTV

Starting 2023 with Lakadbagga in January this year, followed by Asur 2 and Badtameez Dil, this year is going to be the most exciting one for Ridhi, as she has an impressive line-up including Tiger 3 and Jawan amongst others.

Eastern Eye

