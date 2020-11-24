Why did Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati change its title to Durgamati?

By: Mohnish Singh







Featuring Bhumi Pednekar as the central protagonist, the upcoming Hindi film Durgamati, which was launched as Durgavati, was set to premiere on 11th December on Amazon Prime Video. However, just a few weeks before its grand premiere on the streaming media giant, the makers announced that the film had gone for a title change, with the new title being Durgamati. The sudden change in the title of the film has surprised one and all.

So, now, the question arises: what led the makers to change its title at the last moment? “No one exactly knows why the film’s title has been changed. But the general perception in the trade and industry is that the makers wanted to avoid controversy. Akshay Kumar’s recent release Laxmii (2020) was earlier named Laxmmi Bomb and it led to the brouhaha. They were unnecessarily accused of hurting religious sentiments. Similarly, maybe Durgamati makers went for a title change before any controversy can erupt. This is because Durgavati is a celebrated historical figure who had bravely fought the Mughals. 3 years back, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had a harrowing time when he made a film on queen Padmavati. The film was ultimately rechristened Padmaavat (2018). The Bhumi Pednekar-starrer, however, is not about Rani Durgavati but still, they decided to change it to Durgamati as a precaution,” a source tells an online publication.

The source, however, goes on to clarify that no group or organization had protested against the previous title of the film. “If there had been a protest or objection, then the media would have known. These groups thrive on the attention they receive from the press. So, they would have definitely publicized their disgust over the title. But that has not been the case and hence, it seems like the makers renamed the title on their own without any pressure.”







Durgamati starts streaming on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video.





