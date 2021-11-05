What’s On: Sonu Nigam mixes up his own hits with classic songs

By: Pramod Thomas
LIVE PERFORMANCE
DEEPAVALI: THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHT
When: Saturday, November 6
Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH
What: Uplifting family-friendly performances in celebration of Diwali, which
showcase Bollywood, Kathak, Bharatanatyam and bhangra by some of the best British south Asian dance artists, companies, and community groups.
www.macbirmingham.co.uk
USTAD NISHAT KHAN
When: Thursday, November 11
Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX
What: The legendary sitar maestro presents evening and night ragas live
in a rich classical Indian concert.
www.southbankcentre.co.uk
SONU NIGAM: RAFI KISHORE AUR MAIN
When: Saturday, November 13; Sunday, November 14
Where: Resorts World Arena, Perimeter Road, Birmingham B40 1NT and SSE Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
What: The popular Bollywood singer returns for a two-date UK tour, which
sees him mix up his own hits with classic film songs by golden greats Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar.
www.ticketmaster.co.uk
YUVA NARTAN
When: Saturday, November 13
Where: Curve Theatre, Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
What: An exhilarating evening of vibrant Indian classical and contemporary dance featuring several emerging and established artists, performing Odissi, Kathak, Bharatanatyam and contemporary dance styles.
www.curveonline.co.uk
VIJAY IYER, LINDA MAY HAN OH, TYSHAWN SOREY
When: Sunday, November 14
Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX
What: The jazz trio made up of pianist Vijay Iyer, bassist Linda May Han Oh
and drummer Tyshawn Sorey showcase their innovative and dynamic new album UnEasy.
www.southbankcentre.co.uk
KATTAM KATTI
When: Thursday, November 18– Friday, November 19
Where: Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler’s Wells, 183 Rosebery Avenue, London EC1R 4TJ
What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.
www.sadlerswells.com
EVENTS
BADNAAM
When: Saturday, November 6
Where: Sway Bar 61-65 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5BZ
What: First Saturday of the month residency with DJ Shai Guy playing
Bollywood and urban desi, alongside rotating special guests DJs.
www.eventbrite.com
SUNDAY SHOWDOWN
When: Sunday, November 14
Where: Floripa, 91-92 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3HZ
What: Enjoy a full day of live Bollywood music, spicy comedy, and south
Asian dance with Bombay Funkadelic. Food menu for the famished, drinks for the thirsty, DJs and dance floor for the energetic.
www.eventbrite.com
DESI VIBEZ
When: Saturday, November 20
Where: The Vault, East Wing, 300 Strand, Bush House, KCLSU South, London WC2R 1AE
What: Student party at The Vault Bar within the Kings College London campus. DJ Enay, DJ Nish and other top DJ/producers playing the best in old and new school Bollywood, bhangra and urban desi beats.
www.eventbrite.com
THEATRE
EAST IS EAST
When: Until November 6
Where: Chichester Festival Theatre, Oaklands Way, Chichester PO19 6AP
What: The 25th-anniversary production of Ayub Khan Din’s widely acclaimed 1970’s set comedy about children brought up by their strict Pakistani father and white English mother.
www.cft.org.uk
10 NIGHTS
When: Until November 6
Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ
What: Theatre play about one man’s journey of self-discovery as he decides
to take part in itikaf, sleeping and fasting in the mosque for the last 10 nights of Ramadan, as he navigates smug worshippers, shared bathrooms, and recurring thoughts of chunky chips.
www.bushtheatre.co.uk
THE WASTE LAND & BIDROHI
When: Sunday, November 14
Where: Rich Mix Arts Centre 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6LA
What: A haunting theatrical performance of the two epitomic masterpieces of the 20th century, The Waste Land by T S Elliot, and Bidrohi by Kazi Nazrul Islam. This live music, spoken word and theatrical performance is directed by poet T M Ahmed Kaysher.
www.richmix.org.uk
COMEDY
AHIR SHAH
When: Until Saturday, November 13
Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE
What: The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns with a new stand-up show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.
www.sohotheatre.com
PAUL CHOWDHRY: FAMILYFRIENDLY COMEDIAN
When: Sunday, November 7; Friday, November 12; Saturday, November 13
Where: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth PO1 2AB; Alban Arena, Civic Centre, St Albans AL1 3LD; Grand Opera House, Cumberland Street, York YO1 9SW
What: The popular comedian returns with a brand-new stand-up show about UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden.
www.paulchowdhry.com
SINDHU VEE: ALPHABET
When: Monday, November 8; Tuesday, November 9; Thursday, November 11
Where: The Pillar Room, Cheltenham Town Hall, Imperial Square, Cheltenham GL50 1QA; Komedia, 44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN; Connaught Theatre, Union Pl, Worthing BN11 1LG
What: A brand-new stand-up show with the popular comedian about the hair we want, the friends we have, and living the vast difference between virus
and viral.
www.sindhuvee.com
DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW
When: Saturday, November 13; Sunday, November 14
Where: The Core Theatre, Homer Road, Touchwood, Solihull B91 3RG;
Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, Upper Clifton Road, Sutton Coldfield B73 6DA
What: The stand-up tour continues with two events featuring four comedy
talents at each venue delivering plenty of laughs. Full line-ups available on the official site.
www.luventertainment.co.uk
TEZ ILYAS: THE VICKED TOUR
When: Thursday, November 11; Saturday, November 12; Sunday, November 13
Where: Rondo Theatre, St Saviours Road, Bath BA1 6RT; The Old Market,
11A Upper Market Street, Brighton, Hove BN3 1AS; Marine Theatre, Church Street, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB
What: A brand-new stand-up show with the comedian, TV personality and
author as he uses his trademark silly, smart, and subversive humour to celebrate all that we still have.
www.tezilyas.com
CLASSES
SHAKTI DIVAS BHANGRA FUSION 2021
When: Until Tuesday, December 14
Where: Heston Community School, Heston Road, Heston, Hounslow TW5 0QR
What: A weekly bhangra-Bollywood dance class led by renowned choreographer Rakhi Sood, which is designed to keep you fit in a fun and friendly environment.
www.watermans.org.uk
INDIAN BLOCK PRINTING
When: Friday, November 5–Friday, November 19
Where: Beeston Library, Foster Avenue, Beeston NG9 1AE
What: Three-session course, every Friday, that teaches you how to confidently create prints with traditional carved blocks from India. It also looks at the history of Indian print blocking and how it is done today.
www.eventbrite.com
FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE
When: Saturday, November 13
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of delicious dishes.
www.cookingwithmonisha.com