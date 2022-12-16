Website Logo
‘What kind of husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife,’ troll asks Ranveer Singh over Deepika Padukone’s saffron-coloured bikini controversy in Pathaan

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to hit screens on January 25, 2023.

Recently, the makers of the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan launched the first song “Besharam Rang” from the film, which started trending on YouTube within minutes of going online.

While “Besharam Rang,” composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, has a peppy tune and showcases the sizzling chemistry between SRK and Deepika Padukone, the song is being trolled for its choreography and Padukone’s outfit, specifically a saffron-coloured bikini she dons in a few parts.

“Besharam Rang” has caused a huge controversy with Padukone in the eye of the storm. It is the saffron-coloured bikini that the actress wears in the song that has apparently hurt the religious sentiments of a section of the audience.

Amidst this hue and cry, a user, who is seemingly a retired IPS officer, tried to drag Padukone’s husband Ranveer Singh into the controversy. He wrote on Twitter, “What kind of a husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife for a few bucks? Just asking!”

His comment obviously did not go down well with a number of netizens who schooled him properly. National Film Award-winning filmmaker Onir also hit out at the user and said, “Yucks.. sick mentality. Use of words like “allows” “tolerate” shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks a husband owns the women. And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this. Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics and spread hate.”

Meanwhile, the demand to boycott the film has been gaining momentum on Twitter. A number of politicians have also joined the growing voices calling for a ban on the film.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday termed the outfits and scenes in the “Besharam Rang” song “obscene and condemnable”. “Actress Deepika Padukone’s costume is highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be changed, or we will have to take a decision on its screening in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

