  Friday, February 24, 2023
What happened to Pathaan was wrong: Asha Parekh

“If you keep calling for a ban on every other film, then what will happen to the film industry? I feel really sad and these things should not happen,” she said.

Asha Parekh (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran film star Asha Parekh, a former censor board chief, on Friday said what happened with Pathaan before its release was wrong.

The film faced trouble with certain groups over the orange outfit that Deepika Padukone wore in the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

The 80-year-old actor was asked to comment on the Pathaan controversy during the ABP Ideas Of India 2023 summit.

Calling it a controversial question, Parekh said, “Firstly, Pathaan was not censored when the controversy happened, the song had come out on YouTube. If you all (referring to those who protested against the film) are doing censorship on your own, then why is the censor board needed?” she asked.

“Whatever is happening to Pathaan is wrong,” she added.

Parekh further said that it is painful to see the industry being targeted and hopes the cancel culture ends.

“The industry has been going through tough times. And if films don’t work, then the industry will die down. There are so many people who work on one film and they all will lose jobs if the industry shuts down.

“If you keep calling for a ban on every other film, then what will happen to the film industry? I feel really sad and these things should not happen,” she said.

At the event, Parekh was asked about a dream role that she wished she had done.

“‘Mother India’… I wish I had a role like that. There were so many shades… she had such courage… Nargis (Dutt) did a great job.” Parekh said she had no desire to come back to acting after a fulfilling career spent in movies.

“No, I don’t want to work anymore. I have done so much work. I want to rest now” was her reply when asked whether she wanted to act again.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

