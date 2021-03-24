West End star reveals experience in new lockdown musical

by LAUREN CODLING







A WEST END star has revealed her experiences filming a theatre show during lockdown, as her new musical becomes available on streaming platforms this week.

Sejal Keshwala stars in the upcoming filmed release of BKLYN – The Musical. Set as a story within a story, the plot sees a group of street performers share the story of a young girl called Brooklyn. In search of the father she never knew, Brooklyn travels to the US to discover her roots.

The role of Brooklyn’s mother Faith is played by Keshwala, best known for her roles in West End shows such as Everybody’s Talking about Jamie and Bend It Like Beckham.







As the musical had to comply with ongoing coronavirus restrictions, the cast filmed the show in mid-February for a March release date. It was a different experience to the typical procedure of putting together a play. For one, the cast had to rehearse on Zoom calls. “Learning harmonies and practising lines over Zoom was weird,” Keshwala told Eastern Eye. “It’s fine learning (the harmonies) on your own, but you can’t sing together on Zoom because you go out of sync!”

The vocalist, who lives in north London, added: “When we were finally on set together, there was a bit of nervousness because although you know what you’re supposed to be doing, we hadn’t all collectively done it together – as a group in real life.”

‘Like a film set’

While filming, the cast and crew took multiple Covid-19 tests and maintained social distancing within the building. Despite the restrictions, Keshwala said it was wonderful to be interacting once again with people. “It was lovely being able to work together and actually being in a room with other people,” the actress laughed.







Instead of a theatre show, Keshwala described the experience as being on a TV or film set. Similar to shooting a movie, scenes were not filmed in chronological order so as to maximise the time the cast had in each space. “With BKLYN, it was a real life mixing of worlds – it is still the medium of musical theatre, we are still singing and telling the story through both scene work and music, but you have got the added element of the camera, which means a lot of the storytelling can be a bit more cinematic,” she said.

Keshwala conceded that the absence of an audience was noticeable too. “With theatre, you have that immediate audience response and it’s a feeling of pure adrenaline having them there,” the singer explained. “When we see (the finished film), that buzz of adrenaline will come much later.”

Those streaming the performance (available until April 4) will feel like they are watching an “indie film”, Keshwala said. “We’ve used different locations throughout, so it will feel a little bit like a movie musical, but it’s got a bit more of an indie feel.”







Back to performing

For Keshwala, taking part in the musical has been an opportunity for her to do what she loves – performing. Many theatres have been forced to close their doors throughout the pandemic, meaning all shows have had to be postponed or cancelled entirely.

As a self-employed actress, Keshwala is accustomed to having periods without work. However, the pandemic posed a different challenge for the star. “I’m used to keeping my brain occupied and filing my days,” she said, “but for short amounts of time, not for a whole year.”

Once venues reopen later in the year, Keshwala will return to the stage in the multi-award-winning musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. She plays Ray, who acts as a second mother to the protagonist, Jamie New.

Although the show did briefly open in December, it was closed after only four shows due to the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

Keshwala admitted the closure was difficult. “Christmas and January were the hardest times because I felt like we had a taste of what normal life could be like again,” she said. “Things closed quite rightfully, we needed that lockdown, but I think the first six months were easier than the last six months we’ve had.”

Until she can return to the stage full-time, Keshwala is eagerly awaiting the premiere of BKLYN. She hopes that people will tune in – to enjoy, but also to support the arts.

The streaming aspect has its perks too – it means Keshwala’s friends from across the pond can view it too. “I’ve had some of my friends in America message me, and they’re so excited to watch it,” she said. “It’s great – you can see it from the comfort of your own home, no matter where you are in the world.”

BKLYN – The Musical is available online from Monday (22) until April 4.





