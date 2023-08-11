WC: India to play Pakistan on October 14

The World Cup schedule, usually announced a year before the start of the event, was released only in June.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy can be seen at Hosier Lane in Melbourne on July 17, 2023. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images for Cricket Australia)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE marquee World Cup match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will now be played on October 14, one day before the original slot, the ICC confirmed as the world governing body announced rescheduling nine games of the tournament.

As per the latest update, Pakistan and England will have three of their games rescheduled (either date or time), while dates of India’s two games have been altered.

The other India game that has been rescheduled is their last league match against the Netherlands which was originally scheduled for November 11 but now it will be held on November 12 in Bengaluru.

That India versus Pakistan match will be advanced by a day after security agencies expressed inability to provide adequate security on October 15, which is the first day of Hindu festival, Navratri.

As a result, England’s fixture against Afghanistan in New Delhi will be moved from October 14 and will now be played 24 hours later on October 15.

With Pakistan needing adequate gap before India game, their match against Sri Lanka scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on October 11 will instead now be played on October 10.

On the same day, England were earlier scheduled to play Bangladesh at Dharmsala in a day-night game but will now play a day match starting 10.30am.

Similarly, the high profile non-India game between England and Pakistan, earlier scheduled on November 12 will now be held on November 11.

Australia will meet South Africa a day earlier in Lucknow on October 12. All the venues for the changed matches remain same.

The tickets will go on sale from August 25 with fans having the option to book their seats for all non-India warm up and non-India event matches.

For India matches, tickets will be available from August 30 to September 3 and for the semifinals and the final, the fans can book tickets on September 15.

The World Cup in India runs from Oct. 5 to Nov. 19.

MATCHES RESCHEDULED

Oct. 10: England v Bangladesh – Dharamsala

Oct. 10: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Hyderabad

Oct. 12: Australia v South Africa – Lucknow

Oct. 13: New Zealand v Bangladesh – Chennai

Oct. 14: India v Pakistan – Ahmedabad

Oct. 15: England v Afghanistan – Delhi

Nov. 11: Australia v Bangladesh – Pune

Nov. 11: England v Pakistan – Kolkata

Nov. 12: India v Netherlands – Bengaluru

