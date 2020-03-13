Was Deepika Padukone the first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Starring Alia Bhatt in the title role, Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most-awaited films of 2020. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period drama is currently being shot in Mumbai amid tight security. But do you know that Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for the character of the Gangubai in the movie?

Yes, contrary to what many may think, Alia Bhatt was not the first choice of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The filmmaker reportedly wanted to cast his favourite actress Deepika Padukone. However, a source informs a publication, Padukone was hesitant about essaying the role of a lady gangster in quick succession.

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone had already been lined up to play a gangster in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Sapna Didi with Irrfan Khan. However, the project failed to materialize due to the poor health condition of Khan. After Sapna Didi got shelved, Padukone would have happily returned to Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was also keen on co-producing the film with Bhansali.

“But he was not ready to do that. They parted amicably over the issue. That is how Alia came into the project. But Bhansali cannot live too far away from Deepika’s territory. She will be back in his cinema with his next Baiju Bawra,” adds the source.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated for its theatrical bow on 11th September, 2020.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Chhapaak (2020), is gearing up to start shooting for her next film. Produced by Dharma Productions, the untitled romantic drama also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Kapoor & Sons (2016) fame Shakun Batra will call the shots.