Want strong and healthy nails? Include these essentials vitamins and minerals in your diet

Your hands and nails say a lot about your age and even your overall health.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Your fingernails can reveal a lot about your health. Any change in the shape or texture signals a lack of nutrients in your body, say experts.

Nutritional deficiencies can deteriorate nail health, and prevent them from growing and staying healthy. New nail cells need adequate vitamins, minerals and nutrients for proper growth, formation and strength.

So, if your nails break easily, are dry, brittle, or have lost its lustre, it may be a sign that you are in need of certain important nutrients in your diet. This is especially, with regard to the essential vitamins and minerals that help your nails to grow and become strong.

The first step you can take to repair your nails is to add the required nutrients to your diet to help improve your nail health.

According to a report published on Healthline, if shiny, strong nails are what you desire, ensure you include a variety of vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds in your diet. Also, include sufficient protein and omega-3 fatty acids too.

Each nutrient deficiency presents with a different appearance. For instance, if you have cracked and dry nails – this could indicate calcium deficiency. A lack of biotin produces ridges along the nail bed, while cracked nails are a sign of Omega-3 deficiency.

But on the other hand, if your fingernails are smooth and have a pink glow, you are probably adding all the right nutrients to your diet.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics lists out some of the vitamins and minerals that are important for nail growth.

According to the list provided to HT Digital, she is reported to have said that Biotin or B7 is the most essential ingredient for healthy nails.

Biotin

Biotin is a B-complex vitamin. It not only prevents brittleness but can help improve nail growth too. It is available in foods such as fish, sweet potatoes, egg yolk, liver meat, nuts and seeds, dairy products, avocado and so on.

Omega 3 fatty acids

Next on the list is omega 3 fatty acids which are required to make your nails strong and shiny. It helps to keep your nails moisturized and helps provide a healthy glow. Omega 3 fatty acids are found in certain fish, walnuts, eggs, soy, flaxseeds etc.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is required for added support, to ensure healthy blood flow. The foods that contain this essential vitamin includes spinach, carrots, and liver.

Vitamin B12 and B9

Ensure your body gets plenty of vitamin B12 and B9 to avoid your nails from turning blue and streaked. Include dark green veggies, citrus fruits, peas, beans, Brussel sprouts, nuts, meat, lentils and breakfast cereals in your diet to get the required amount of these essential vitamins.

Vitamin C

This vitamin is known as the building block of nails. This vitamin is also good for overall well-being. Bell peppers, broccoli, green vegetables, tomatoes, and of course citrus fruits are a good source of this vitamin.

Iron

Iron is essential for nail health and for oxygen to reach the nails via the bloodstream. Iron prevents ridges along the nails. To combat iron deficiency, include in your diet dark green leafy veggies, chicken, eggs, beef, fruits, peanuts, beans etc.

Magnesium

Magnesium promotes nail growth and helps with protein synthesis in the body. It also helps to prevent ridges in the nails. This mineral is found in black beans, almonds, quinoa, cashews, peanuts, green leafy veggies and whole wheat.

Zinc

Zinc is needed for replication of nail cells and strong nails. Zinc can help to restore degeneration tissue. Some of the foods rich in zinc include oysters, shellfish, turkey, breakfast cereals, chicken, beans, legumes, nuts and seeds.