Top 5 reasons to visit Disney World's new adults-only lounge, Geo-82

This stylish retreat offers a fresh take on grown-up luxury

Geo-82 walt disney world

Designed for guests aged 21 and over

Disney Parks Blog
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Apr 29, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Walt Disney World is unveiling something truly unique this June — Geo-82, its first-ever adults-only lounge located within the iconic Spaceship Earth at EPCOT. Designed for guests aged 21 and over, this stylish retreat offers a fresh take on grown-up luxury in the heart of the theme park. Here are the top five reasons why Geo-82 deserves a place on your must-visit list.

1. An exclusive, child-free experience inside EPCOT

For the first time, Disney World is offering a dedicated space exclusively for adults. Geo-82 is designed to be a quiet, refined escape from the usual family-oriented park atmosphere. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just seeking a moment of calm, this lounge offers a rare bit of serenity amidst the magic.

2. Gourmet small plates with global flair


The small bites are also not to be missedDisney Parks Blog

Geo-82's menu is curated with food lovers in mind. Dishes like jumbo lump crab gâteau with Siberian Supreme caviar and plant-based cannellini hummus with heirloom radish elevate typical park fare to restaurant-quality standards. There's also a chef’s selection of artisan cheeses and meats for those who enjoy a classic charcuterie board.

3. Craft cocktails and exclusive bourbon flights


Clarified New York SourDisney Parks Blog

The drinks menu is just as impressive as the food. From a brown butter old fashioned to a caramelised leek martini, the cocktails are imaginative and expertly prepared. For whiskey fans, the Disney Select Bourbon Flight includes rare options exclusive to this venue. Zero-proof cocktails are also available for those preferring non-alcoholic options.

4. Front-row views of EPCOT’s fireworks

With the Geo-82 Fireworks Experience, guests can enjoy premium viewing of EPCOT’s nightly “Luminous: The Symphony of Us” fireworks display. For $179 per person, this package includes a private table, savoury and sweet tasting plates, plus Champagne or a signature cocktail served during the show. It’s a perfect option for date nights or special celebrations.

5. Immersive design with EPCOT nostalgia

The name Geo-82 is a tribute to EPCOT’s iconic geodesic sphere and its launch year, 1982. The interior design leans into this legacy, combining futuristic architecture with a sophisticated lounge vibe. The views from the windows — looking out over World Celebration Gardens and World Showcase Lagoon — add to the atmosphere and give guests a fresh perspective of the park.

Geo-82 opens on 4 June 2025, with reservations available from 6 May. Whether you’re a Disney diehard or just looking for a new kind of theme park experience, this adults-only lounge offers something truly different.

adultsonly loungecraft cocktailsfrontrow viewsgourmet small platesimmersive designwalt disney world

