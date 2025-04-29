Top 5 reasons to visit Disney World's new adults-only lounge, Geo-82

Walt Disney World is unveiling something truly unique this June — Geo-82, its first-ever adults-only lounge located within the iconic Spaceship Earth at EPCOT. Designed for guests aged 21 and over, this stylish retreat offers a fresh take on grown-up luxury in the heart of the theme park. Here are the top five reasons why Geo-82 deserves a place on your must-visit list.
1. An exclusive, child-free experience inside EPCOT
For the first time, Disney World is offering a dedicated space exclusively for adults. Geo-82 is designed to be a quiet, refined escape from the usual family-oriented park atmosphere. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just seeking a moment of calm, this lounge offers a rare bit of serenity amidst the magic.
2. Gourmet small plates with global flair
The small bites are also not to be missedDisney Parks Blog
Geo-82's menu is curated with food lovers in mind. Dishes like jumbo lump crab gâteau with Siberian Supreme caviar and plant-based cannellini hummus with heirloom radish elevate typical park fare to restaurant-quality standards. There's also a chef’s selection of artisan cheeses and meats for those who enjoy a classic charcuterie board.
3. Craft cocktails and exclusive bourbon flights
Clarified New York SourDisney Parks Blog
The drinks menu is just as impressive as the food. From a brown butter old fashioned to a caramelised leek martini, the cocktails are imaginative and expertly prepared. For whiskey fans, the Disney Select Bourbon Flight includes rare options exclusive to this venue. Zero-proof cocktails are also available for those preferring non-alcoholic options.
4. Front-row views of EPCOT’s fireworks
With the Geo-82 Fireworks Experience, guests can enjoy premium viewing of EPCOT’s nightly “Luminous: The Symphony of Us” fireworks display. For $179 per person, this package includes a private table, savoury and sweet tasting plates, plus Champagne or a signature cocktail served during the show. It’s a perfect option for date nights or special celebrations.
5. Immersive design with EPCOT nostalgia
The name Geo-82 is a tribute to EPCOT’s iconic geodesic sphere and its launch year, 1982. The interior design leans into this legacy, combining futuristic architecture with a sophisticated lounge vibe. The views from the windows — looking out over World Celebration Gardens and World Showcase Lagoon — add to the atmosphere and give guests a fresh perspective of the park.
Geo-82 opens on 4 June 2025, with reservations available from 6 May. Whether you’re a Disney diehard or just looking for a new kind of theme park experience, this adults-only lounge offers something truly different.